Terry Masson sets sights on Montrose appearance record and reveals how ex-Dundee heroes paved way for Links Park move

By Scott Lorimer
June 29 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 29 2022, 11.56am
At the age of 33, Terry Masson feels he still have a few more playing years left in him at Montrose
Prior to joining Montrose, Terry Masson longed to find a club where he could “settle” after spells across the local football scene.

After a stint at hometown club Arbroath, a drop to the juniors with Carnoustie Panmure before a loan to Brechin, the midfielder finally found his footballing home at Links Park in 2010.

Twelve years, seven managers and around 387 appearances later, he remains a key part of the side.

Montrose via Brechin and Carnoustie

And, at the age of 33, Masson has no plans to call time on his Montrose career any time soon.

In fact, he’s eyeing up a chance to be the club’s record appearance holder and he has every chance of doing so within a couple of seasons.

A 17-year-old Terry Masson pictured for Arbroath in 2006.
The record currently sits with Gable Endies hall of famer David Larter, on 432 appearances, with Les Barr in second on 427.

Going back to the start, it turned out his move to Montrose all happened by chance, thanks to former Dundee heroes he knew from his time as a Dens Park youth.

“I was at Carnoustie Panmure and signed on loan for Brechin in League One,” Masson explained ahead of his testimonial game against Arbroath this weekend.

“I kind of forced that through to get back into senior football.

“I was under Jim Duffy who then left. That’s how the move to Montrose came about.

“I had a decision to make about staying at Brechin or moving to Montrose.

“It was Steven Tweed who was the manager, he was connected to Paul Tosh who recommended me to go and play.

“I knew a few of the players who came through the Dundee youth team with me.

“I was happy to sign – I looking for a club to settle at in the senior game.”

Eyeing club record

Fast forward to the present, the battling midfielder has lifted the League Two trophy and helped guide the Mo to consecutive play-off places.

But one of the achievements Masson is most proud of is being the club’s longest-serving player.

“That’s something I’m proud of,” he said.

“Every season if there’s a milestone I can achieve it’s something I set a goal towards. I always look at the next one and get to that level.

With 12 years at Links Park, Masson is the longest serving Montrose player in the squad.
“In our team, the number of appearances that we’ve had for the club and together is quite unbelievable.

“The club ambassador David Larter is first.

“I’m about 50 short of Les Barr, which would be one or two seasons away.

“I’ll be high up by the time I’m finished, but chasing Les is the next target.

“I’d like to think I have another three or four years at this level hopefully.

“As long as I’m needed then I’m happy to continue playing.”

Montrose welcome nearest rivals Arbroath to Links Park this weekend for Masson’s testimonial game.

Entry is by cash only with adults £10 and concessions priced at £5.

