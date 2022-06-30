EXCLUSIVE: Dundee bring former Carlisle United and Bradford City midfielder Danny Devine to Dens on trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has brought former Carlisle United midfielder Danny Devine to Dens Park for a trial.

The two men know each other well, with the 24-year-old having played for Bowyer at Bradford City.

Devine made his debut with his hometown club as an 18-year-old, before moving to Brunton Park in the summer of 2020.

He was released by Carlisle at the end of last season and is a free agent.

Morecambe 0 Carlisle United 2: Gibson and Mellor score as Blues impress in Trophy win || https://t.co/A7mDKs5HVA || United's new manager will also have been impressed by a good midfield display by Danny Devine and Corey Whelan as they gave Millen some selection … — Clan Whelan (@clanwhelan) November 10, 2021

Devine is a versatile midfielder, with his main position being in the middle.

He has also played at full-back and wing-back.

Courier Sport understands he trained with the Dundee squad today.