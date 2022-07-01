Dundee fixture changes: Games against Arbroath and Ayr United live on BBC Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have been given two early season Friday night live TV fixtures.

The first home match of the league season against Arbroath will be on BBC Scotland, as will the late August trip to face Ayr United.

The games have been brought forward from August 13 to 12 and August 27 to 26 respectively, both with 7.45pm kick-offs.

The Dark Blues, who currently have ex-Carlisle United midfielder Danny Devine on trial, are hoping to bounce back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

And getting a fast start under new boss Gary Bowyer is a big part of their promotion plan.