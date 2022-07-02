Slick Dundee kick-off Gary Bowyer era with 4 star friendly feat in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Slick Dundee kick-off Gary Bowyer era with 4 star friendly feat in Peterhead

By Sophie Goodwin
July 2 2022, 5.14pm Updated: July 2 2022, 5.18pm
Zak Rudden chips the goalkeeper to put Dundee 1-0 up in Peterhead
Zak Rudden chips the goalkeeper to put Dundee 1-0 up in Peterhead

Dundee kicked off the Gary Bowyer era with an impressive 4-0 friendly win over Peterhead.

There were decent chances for both sides in the first half, but it was Zak Rudden’s 36th minute goal that gave the Dee the lead at half-time.

In his first game in charge, new Dark Blues boss Bowyer, who is chasing immediate promotion from the Championship, made 11 changes at the break, with Niall McGinn coming on and putting Dundee 2-0 up five minutes after the restart.

Luke McCowan got Dundee’s third goal in the 71st minute, before Josh Mulligan netted their fourth and final effort less than five minutes later.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan scores to make it 4-0 during Saturday’s pre-season friendly between Peterhead and Dundee at Balmoor

Early chances for both sides but Rudden’s goal the difference

Both sides had early chances, with Dundee’s Paul McMullan registering the first shot of the game, which was easily gathered by Peterhead’s trialist goalkeeper, before another Blue Toon trialist had a shot deflected over the bar at the other end.

Peterhead then got a cheeky shot away, but the attempt to chip the goalkeeper was well held by a backpedalling Harry Sharp.

The best chance of the game came in the 30th minute when Dundee star Luke Strachan fired a shot from inside the box that looked certain to be going in the back of the net, but the Peterhead goalkeeper did well to push it on the bar to keep the score at 0-0.

The Dark Blues took the lead five minutes later when they hit the Blue Toon on the counter attack; Finlay Robertson switched the ball to Rudden down the right hand side, who chipped the Peterhead goalkeeper for 1-0.

Dundee’s Zak Rudden (R) celebrates making it 1-0 with Paul McMullan in Peterhead

Jim McInally’s side replied almost immediately when Jack Brown found himself in a decent amount of space, but his shot rolled wide of the far post, much to the relief of a beaten Sharp.

An early goal for a much changed Dundee side

Dundee boss Bowyer put out an entirely changed side for the second half, with 11 fresh players on the pitch, and it didn’t take long for them to add to Rudden’s first half goal.

Alex Jukubiak, who has struggled with injuries since signing at Dens, latched onto a Peterhead defensive error before finding Niall McGinn with a perfectly timed pass, who slotted the ball into an empty net.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer (R) shakes hands with Peterhead manager Jim McInally at full-time

Dundee got their third goal when McCowan hit a pacey shot towards goal from just inside the box, which found the bottom left corner, leaving the Blue Toon keeper with no chance.

Less than five minutes later, Mulligan got on the scoresheet when he got the better of Peterhead’s backline before rounding the keeper to pass the ball into an empty net for 4-0.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee bring former Carlisle and Bradford midfielder Danny Devine to Dens on trial

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]