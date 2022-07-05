LEE WILKIE: Big opportunity for talented Dundee kids in League Cup while it’s sad to see heartbeat of the club exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Big opportunity for talented Dundee kids in League Cup while it’s sad to see heartbeat of the club exit

By Lee Wilkie
July 5 2022, 8.30am Updated: July 5 2022, 10.31am
Dundee's Callum Lamb (R) takes on Peterhead's Jack Brown.
Dundee's Callum Lamb (R) takes on Peterhead's Jack Brown.

Another summer, another manager and another season approaches for Dundee.

The 2022/23 campaign kicks off this weekend and I’m looking forward to seeing what Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues look like.

Obviously there aren’t any new faces to talk about just yet but Saturday’s 4-0 win over Peterhead gave us a wee glimpse of the future.

It may just have been for the first match of pre-season that so many youngsters got a run out but, hopefully, that spells a positive future for the Dark Blues developing their own talent.

That’s what Scottish football clubs should be doing, 100%.

Group stage benefit

Hopefully we see a bit more of that from Dundee and others in the League Cup games to come.

That’s the benefit of this group stage for me.

These games don’t have the same pressure as a league fixture or a Scottish Cup tie because there’s a bit of leeway in a group situation.

So clubs are more willing to try out youngsters who are maybe not quite ready to be thrown in at the deep end but aren’t far away from the first team.

Dundee’s Luke Strachan, left, takes on Peterhead.

Hopefully, there will be an opportunity for some of these players to get competitive first-team action under their belt.

Major bonus

But new boss Bowyer will certainly be looking to get some wins on the board early on.

I expect a very different outlook on Saturday from him compared with Peterhead and tonight’s match at Montrose.

He will now have a good idea of what he has to work with at Dens Park.

I’d expect he’d have liked to have a couple new faces in by now to freshen things up but the squad at his disposal is a decent one for the Championship.

Gary Bowyer gives Luke McCowan instruction from the bench.

There will be a lower budget to work from this season so having talented youngsters you can call on is a major bonus.

Bowyer has already shown he’s willing to give young players an opportunity to impress so, hopefully, that continues in the competitive games coming up.

Tough tests

But it certainly won’t be an easy group for Dundee.

Facing Hamilton Accies on Saturday and Queen’s Park later in the group will give a good indication of where they are at compared to two Championship rivals.

Travelling to Stranraer won’t be easy either before Forfar arrive at Dens Park.

John Rankin’s first match in charge of Hamilton Academical will be at Dens Park on Saturday.

I think each game will be difficult for different reasons.

Playing John Rankin’s Accies will be a test on Saturday though.

I can guarantee he’ll have his team very fit and very competitive.

You probably won’t get a better test of Championship-style football than this weekend.

Departure

Dundee kit lady Lorraine Noble worked at Dens for 25 years before leaving last week.

Meanwhile, I was sad to see kit lady Lorraine Noble leave Dundee last week.

She has been one of the most familiar faces around Dens for years.

I know I certainly gave her a tough time there when I was a player!

But people like Lorraine are the heartbeat of football clubs, it’s a real shame to see people like her leaving in that way.

Christian Dailly’s son Bobby becomes FOURTH family member to play for Dundee or Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]