Dundee make first signing of Gary Bowyer era as Tyler French joins club ‘on the way back up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee make first signing of Gary Bowyer era as Tyler French joins club ‘on the way back up’

By George Cran
July 5 2022, 4.05pm Updated: July 5 2022, 4.13pm
Dundee new boy Tyler French.
Dundee new boy Tyler French.

New Dundee signing Tyler French says he has joined a club “on the way back up” as he targets promotion from the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal after the Dens Park club agreed an undisclosed fee with Wrexham.

The defender has been re-united with former manager Gary Bowyer after the two worked together at Bradford City.

French is Bowyer’s first signing as Dark Blues boss and the centre-back says the chance to work with his old boss once more was a major factor in the move from Wales.

“He signed me from non-league and gave me my first pro contract so he’s someone I know really well,” French told DeeTV.

“As well as the club being as big as it is, that was a reason for me coming here.

“He’s a good bloke who gets the best out of his players. Man-management and tactically very good.

“As a coach he will make players better and I can’t speak highly enough about the gaffer.

“I’m from way down south so the distance was something I took in mind but that all went past me when I knew the gaffer wanted me.

“I wanted to work under him again.”

‘Not short-term’

Tyler French takes on Dagenham and Redbridge for Wrexham.

French played 24 times for Wrexham last season as the club owned by Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney narrowly missed out on promotion from the National League.

The defender started their incredible 5-4 play-off semi-final defeat to Grimsby Town and is determined to make up for promotion disappointment this season at Dundee.

“It’s not just a short-term thing for me,” French added.

“Obviously I know the size of the club and I want to take it back into the Scottish Prem.

“And kick on from there as well. It’s definitely not a short-term thing, it’s a club on the way back up and I want to be part of that.”

LEE WILKIE: Big opportunity for talented Dundee kids in League Cup while it’s sad to see heartbeat of the club exit

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]