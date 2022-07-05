Dundee make first signing of Gary Bowyer era as Tyler French joins club ‘on the way back up’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee signing Tyler French says he has joined a club “on the way back up” as he targets promotion from the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal after the Dens Park club agreed an undisclosed fee with Wrexham.

The defender has been re-united with former manager Gary Bowyer after the two worked together at Bradford City.

French is Bowyer’s first signing as Dark Blues boss and the centre-back says the chance to work with his old boss once more was a major factor in the move from Wales.

“He signed me from non-league and gave me my first pro contract so he’s someone I know really well,” French told DeeTV.

Tyler won’t be involved tonight but will wear number 4 for the club this season #thedee pic.twitter.com/IQCKT7y1WE — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 5, 2022

“As well as the club being as big as it is, that was a reason for me coming here.

“He’s a good bloke who gets the best out of his players. Man-management and tactically very good.

“As a coach he will make players better and I can’t speak highly enough about the gaffer.

“I’m from way down south so the distance was something I took in mind but that all went past me when I knew the gaffer wanted me.

“I wanted to work under him again.”

‘Not short-term’

French played 24 times for Wrexham last season as the club owned by Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney narrowly missed out on promotion from the National League.

The defender started their incredible 5-4 play-off semi-final defeat to Grimsby Town and is determined to make up for promotion disappointment this season at Dundee.

“It’s not just a short-term thing for me,” French added.

“Obviously I know the size of the club and I want to take it back into the Scottish Prem.

“And kick on from there as well. It’s definitely not a short-term thing, it’s a club on the way back up and I want to be part of that.”