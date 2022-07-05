Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on positives from Montrose clash as he talks trialists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on positives from Montrose clash as he talks trialists

By George Cran
July 5 2022, 10.43pm Updated: July 5 2022, 10.44pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says there were plenty of positives to take out of their friendly double-header this week.

The Dark Blues gaffer will take charge of his first competitive match on Saturday as Hamilton travel to Dens Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

Though their pre-season schedule ended with a 1-1 draw at Montrose with Alex Jakubiak’s opener cancelled out by Craig Johnston’s second-half strike, Bowyer was pleased with what he saw from his new side.

And that included three trialists, who all got minutes on the park.

Bowyer said: “It was great to come to Montrose and you can see they have been together for five years with Stewart Petrie in charge and the way they play was a good challenge for us.

Dundee celebrate Alex Jakubiak’s (No 7) opening goal.

“It proved that.

“It also gave us the chance to have a little look at playing two strikers (Zak Rudden and Jakubiak) and I think the two of them combined ever so well.

“I’m pleased, we created some really good opportunities. Their goalkeeper made some good saves, in particular in the first half.

“Obviously we are disappointed there wasn’t a foul given on Ryan Sweeney for their goal but the most important thing was getting minutes in the legs and no injuries.

“We’ve managed to do that and we played on astro, something we will have to deal with in the Championship.”

Trialists

Dundee trialist Kyle Barker.

Bowyer got a first look at former Carlisle man Danny Devine in the weekend win at Peterhead.

He got another run-out for the final half-hour at Links Park, slotting in at right-back after playing in central midfield on Saturday.

Devine was joined by a couple of other new faces with fans putting in detective work as the game wore on to identify the two trialists.

Starting the match was Kyle Barker, a 21-year-old midfielder who left Peterborough United at the end of last season.

Coming on in the second half was midfielder Tyler Frost, who began his career at Reading before spending two years in League Two with Crawley Town.

Dundee trialist Tyler Frost.

He played on the left wing but can also operate from the right.

“Kyle and Tyler only came up Sunday so have only trained on Monday,” Bowyer added.

“I thought both gave good accounts of themselves – I’m slightly disappointed I can’t play them on Saturday to have a further look but I understand the rules.

“We’ll keep having a look. We’ll monitor them in training this week and they will possibly come into contention against Blackburn next week.

“Danny Devine, who I’ve known from Bradford, played in a different position tonight because of the personnel we’ve got but he showed his utility.”

3 talking points from Dundee’s pre-season clash at Montrose

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]