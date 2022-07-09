Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer reveals missing men as he looks forward to Dens bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer reveals missing men as he looks forward to Dens bow

By George Cran
July 9 2022, 9.00am
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.

Dundee expect to have five first-team players missing for today’s season opener against Hamilton Accies.

Gary Bowyer’s first competitive match in charge sees the Dark Blues face a fellow Championship outfit in the Premier Sports Cup.

But his options will be limited by injury and absence.

‘Impressed with him’

The new Dens boss has confirmed Max Anderson will be fine to return to the side after missing friendlies against Peterhead and Montrose.

However, Jordan McGhee remains out of the picture as do long-term injured trio Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

Jay Chapman is yet to meet up with the squad due to paperwork issues while new signing Tyler French could make the squad.

“Jordan McGhee still has a problem but we’ll have a clearer picture of that by the weekend,” Bowyer said.

“Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan are going the right way but I don’t want to put on any pressure of a timescale.

“Tyler finished the season late because of the play-offs so he’s only been back for a week before he arrived here.

“Whether he features or not, we’ll decide ahead of the game.

Dundee new boy Tyler French could make his debut.

“Max Anderson will be available for the weekend. He has a slight niggle but it seems to have settled down and I’m looking forward to seeing him play.

“I’ve been impressed with him in pre-season training, both him and Josh Mulligan in particular are exciting to work with.”

Dens changes

After two friendlies on the road, Saturday will be Bowyer’s first experience of a match at Dens Park.

It may be a little different to a normal league match with the Main Stand and South Enclosure closed.

However, Bowyer is looking forward to seeing the fanbase and revealed there have been plenty of positive messages arriving on his desk.

Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

“We went down to Dens last week because we’d made a few alterations to the dressing-room and the tunnel area just to make it different for the players,” he added.

“To emphasise it is a clean slate and it is a new season.

“I was really pleased to see such a good following at Montrose on Tuesday so I’m really looking forward to my first home game.

“The support I’ve had from Dundee fans has been brilliant. The messages I have received from supporters already, some cards and letters, has been fantastic.

“The big thing is there is a real understanding of the job we have to do here but they are excited and we are excited.

“I think there is an understanding it will take time, it won’t happen overnight.

“But I’m really looking forward to saying hello to them.”

