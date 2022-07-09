Dundee team news: Boss Gary Bowyer reveals missing men as he looks forward to Dens bow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee expect to have five first-team players missing for today’s season opener against Hamilton Accies.

Gary Bowyer’s first competitive match in charge sees the Dark Blues face a fellow Championship outfit in the Premier Sports Cup.

But his options will be limited by injury and absence.

‘Impressed with him’

The new Dens boss has confirmed Max Anderson will be fine to return to the side after missing friendlies against Peterhead and Montrose.

However, Jordan McGhee remains out of the picture as do long-term injured trio Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan.

Jay Chapman is yet to meet up with the squad due to paperwork issues while new signing Tyler French could make the squad.

“Jordan McGhee still has a problem but we’ll have a clearer picture of that by the weekend,” Bowyer said.

“Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan are going the right way but I don’t want to put on any pressure of a timescale.

“Tyler finished the season late because of the play-offs so he’s only been back for a week before he arrived here.

“Whether he features or not, we’ll decide ahead of the game.

“Max Anderson will be available for the weekend. He has a slight niggle but it seems to have settled down and I’m looking forward to seeing him play.

“I’ve been impressed with him in pre-season training, both him and Josh Mulligan in particular are exciting to work with.”

Dens changes

After two friendlies on the road, Saturday will be Bowyer’s first experience of a match at Dens Park.

It may be a little different to a normal league match with the Main Stand and South Enclosure closed.

However, Bowyer is looking forward to seeing the fanbase and revealed there have been plenty of positive messages arriving on his desk.

“We went down to Dens last week because we’d made a few alterations to the dressing-room and the tunnel area just to make it different for the players,” he added.

“To emphasise it is a clean slate and it is a new season.

“I was really pleased to see such a good following at Montrose on Tuesday so I’m really looking forward to my first home game.

“The support I’ve had from Dundee fans has been brilliant. The messages I have received from supporters already, some cards and letters, has been fantastic.

“The big thing is there is a real understanding of the job we have to do here but they are excited and we are excited.

“I think there is an understanding it will take time, it won’t happen overnight.

“But I’m really looking forward to saying hello to them.”