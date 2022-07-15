EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak: I owe Dundee for sticking by me – I want to repay their faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak: I owe Dundee for sticking by me – I want to repay their faith

By George Cran
July 15 2022, 8.00am
Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.
Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.

Alex Jakubiak is determined to put his injury-ravaged two years at Dundee firmly in the past as he focuses solely on what’s ahead.

And the former Watford man is eager to repay the faith shown in him by everyone at Dens Park in his upcoming third campaign.

The 25-year-old has made just five league starts for the Dark Blues since signing in the summer of 2020.

That’s thanks to a succession of injuries including an ankle issue, a major thigh tear and a broken collarbone.

Until this season, the former Scotland U/19 international had just one Dundee goal to his name, netting against Brora Rangers in the League Cup last season.

‘Feel a massive difference’

This summer he has looked fit and ready and that has shown on the pitch. Already he’s doubled his club tally with a goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Hamilton.

Dundee celebrate Jakubiak’s penalty against Hamilton.

And he backed that up again with a long-ranger in a friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

“It’s been a good start, personally. There have been four games and I’ve got three goals and an assist,” he exclusively told the Courier:

“It feels good, it’s good for the confidence to be getting on the scoresheet.

“Pre-season, the main thing is getting your fitness and minutes in the legs. The goals are just a bonus for me right now, I’m not thinking about that too much.

“The main thought is to stay fit and get fitter.

“Because we’ve had this a few times!

“But I’m not thinking too much about that, the past is the past. I’m just focusing on getting stronger.

“The new training facility gives us a lot more access to gym space before and after training so there are a lot of opportunities to do things like injury prevention and things like that.

“That has definitely helped. It’s only been three or four weeks but I already feel a massive difference in myself.

“It’s been good.”

‘I thought they would let me go’

With an injury record that’s far longer than his tally of appearances, many clubs would have cut their losses on a player.

With Jakubiak’s contract expiring in the summer, Dundee decided to go another route last January by extending the striker’s deal by another year.

That decision by then-boss James McPake may have surprised a few but Jakubiak is determined to prove that call correct by showing the Dark Blues what he can really do when fit and healthy.

“I had a real buzz about coming here but I was just struck with injuries for two years,” he added.

James McPake is now manager at Dunfermline.

“I think I do owe a lot to James McPake. It was his decision to give me the extension along with the club.

“They’ve obviously shown belief in me so I’d like to repay that going forward.

“They easily could have said ‘look, things haven’t really worked’ and just let me go.

“And, if I’m being brutally honest, part of me thought they would let me go.

“But they have shown great faith in me and I owe them a lot for that.”

Partick Thistle

On the move to Partick Thistle, he said: “James said when I went out on loan: ‘go there, get gametime and show people you can play week in, week out’.

“I had a little minor injury there and missed a couple of games but I got a lot of regular football.

Jakubiak spent the second half of last season on loan at Partick Thistle.

“Though I only got one goal, I think I was thinking more about ‘stay fit, stay fit, get minutes, get minutes’.

“That definitely did help and I owe Partick Thistle thanks for taking me last season.”

Young team

During the time Jakubiak spent at Firhill, McPake has since left the club and so has his successor in Mark McGhee.

Returning for pre-season saw the striker encounter new boss Gary Bowyer for the first time.

The Dens gaffer has been delighted with Jakubiak’s performances so far in their brief time together.

And Jakubiak, too, speaks very highly of his new boss.

“He’s been such a calming presence coming in,” he added.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer meets opposite number Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of their friendly on Wednesday.

“He laid down straight away what he wants from us and I think everyone has reacted to it brilliantly.

“We have quite a young team this year – and Gowser, of course!

“I don’t know what the average age is but it must be young because when we do possession boxes with the young group and the old group, I’m in the old group!

“That feels a bit strange that the older ones are 24, 25 and shows how young the team is.

“But the gaffer has been very good, he has a different approach to training and games.

“The way he speaks is so calming.”

Dundee closing in on new signings reveals boss Gary Bowyer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]