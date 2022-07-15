EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak: I owe Dundee for sticking by me – I want to repay their faith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Jakubiak is determined to put his injury-ravaged two years at Dundee firmly in the past as he focuses solely on what’s ahead.

And the former Watford man is eager to repay the faith shown in him by everyone at Dens Park in his upcoming third campaign.

The 25-year-old has made just five league starts for the Dark Blues since signing in the summer of 2020.

That’s thanks to a succession of injuries including an ankle issue, a major thigh tear and a broken collarbone.

Until this season, the former Scotland U/19 international had just one Dundee goal to his name, netting against Brora Rangers in the League Cup last season.

‘Feel a massive difference’

This summer he has looked fit and ready and that has shown on the pitch. Already he’s doubled his club tally with a goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Hamilton.

And he backed that up again with a long-ranger in a friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

“It’s been a good start, personally. There have been four games and I’ve got three goals and an assist,” he exclusively told the Courier:

“It feels good, it’s good for the confidence to be getting on the scoresheet.

“Pre-season, the main thing is getting your fitness and minutes in the legs. The goals are just a bonus for me right now, I’m not thinking about that too much.

“The main thought is to stay fit and get fitter.

“Because we’ve had this a few times!

“But I’m not thinking too much about that, the past is the past. I’m just focusing on getting stronger.

Subscribers can watch a full match replay and highlights of last night's draw with Blackburn Rovers on DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/Gamin20Jaj pic.twitter.com/3bSnJSEePi — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 14, 2022

“The new training facility gives us a lot more access to gym space before and after training so there are a lot of opportunities to do things like injury prevention and things like that.

“That has definitely helped. It’s only been three or four weeks but I already feel a massive difference in myself.

“It’s been good.”

‘I thought they would let me go’

With an injury record that’s far longer than his tally of appearances, many clubs would have cut their losses on a player.

With Jakubiak’s contract expiring in the summer, Dundee decided to go another route last January by extending the striker’s deal by another year.

That decision by then-boss James McPake may have surprised a few but Jakubiak is determined to prove that call correct by showing the Dark Blues what he can really do when fit and healthy.

“I had a real buzz about coming here but I was just struck with injuries for two years,” he added.

“I think I do owe a lot to James McPake. It was his decision to give me the extension along with the club.

“They’ve obviously shown belief in me so I’d like to repay that going forward.

“They easily could have said ‘look, things haven’t really worked’ and just let me go.

“And, if I’m being brutally honest, part of me thought they would let me go.

“But they have shown great faith in me and I owe them a lot for that.”

Partick Thistle

On the move to Partick Thistle, he said: “James said when I went out on loan: ‘go there, get gametime and show people you can play week in, week out’.

“I had a little minor injury there and missed a couple of games but I got a lot of regular football.

“Though I only got one goal, I think I was thinking more about ‘stay fit, stay fit, get minutes, get minutes’.

“That definitely did help and I owe Partick Thistle thanks for taking me last season.”

Young team

During the time Jakubiak spent at Firhill, McPake has since left the club and so has his successor in Mark McGhee.

Returning for pre-season saw the striker encounter new boss Gary Bowyer for the first time.

The Dens gaffer has been delighted with Jakubiak’s performances so far in their brief time together.

And Jakubiak, too, speaks very highly of his new boss.

“He’s been such a calming presence coming in,” he added.

“He laid down straight away what he wants from us and I think everyone has reacted to it brilliantly.

“We have quite a young team this year – and Gowser, of course!

“I don’t know what the average age is but it must be young because when we do possession boxes with the young group and the old group, I’m in the old group!

“That feels a bit strange that the older ones are 24, 25 and shows how young the team is.

“But the gaffer has been very good, he has a different approach to training and games.

“The way he speaks is so calming.”