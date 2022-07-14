Dundee at sea! Gary Bowyer takes delighted Dark Blues stars for dip at Tay aqua park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee at sea! Gary Bowyer takes delighted Dark Blues stars for dip at Tay aqua park

By Sean Hamilton
July 14 2022, 6.05pm Updated: July 14 2022, 6.11pm
Alex Jakubiak and Josh Mulligan had a whale of a time as Dundee took to the city's Wild Shore aqua park
Gary Bowyer’s Dundee players have put the hours in on the training ground this summer.

But the new Dark Blues boss showed off his fun side by signing off on a trip to a city aqua park for his hard-working stars.

Fresh off the back of a 1-1 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers at Dens, Bowyer’s Dundee squad donned wetsuits for a refreshing dip in the Tay on Thursday.

Dundee FC stars Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak at Dundee’s Wild Shore aqua park

Dark Blues stars appeared to have the time of their lives at Wild Shore, located at Dundee’s City Quay, next to the Apex Hotel.

The facility offers wakeboarding and stand-up paddle boarding facilities, in addition to the aqua park, where Dundee’s players unwound.

Dubbed a “recovery session” by the Dark Blues, the visit afford players the opportunity to take the sting out of aching muscles in the icy water of the Tay.

But video posted via Dundee’s official Twitter account showed the players having a whale of a time – and no doubt cementing the sort of bond that will stand them in solid stead for this season’s tilt at promotion.

Gary Bowyer has been tasked with securing a return to the Premiership at the first time of asking following last season’s drop to the Championship.

And the early signs are positive – both on and off the park.

Bowyer led his side to a convincing 3-0 win over Championship rivals Hamilton Accies in their first competitive game of a season, a Premier Sports Cup clash at Dens Park.

They also racked up four unanswered goals away to Peterhead in their first friendly.

Wednesday night’s draw with Blackburn Rovers of the English Championship pleased the Dark Blues’ manager, who talked up their opponents’ organisation and athleticism.

Dundee now face the long journey to Stranraer ahead of Saturday’s second round of cup fixtures.

Dundee closing in on new signings reveals boss Gary Bowyer

