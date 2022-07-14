Dundee at sea! Gary Bowyer takes delighted Dark Blues stars for dip at Tay aqua park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer’s Dundee players have put the hours in on the training ground this summer.

But the new Dark Blues boss showed off his fun side by signing off on a trip to a city aqua park for his hard-working stars.

Fresh off the back of a 1-1 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers at Dens, Bowyer’s Dundee squad donned wetsuits for a refreshing dip in the Tay on Thursday.

Dark Blues stars appeared to have the time of their lives at Wild Shore, located at Dundee’s City Quay, next to the Apex Hotel.

The facility offers wakeboarding and stand-up paddle boarding facilities, in addition to the aqua park, where Dundee’s players unwound.

Dubbed a “recovery session” by the Dark Blues, the visit afford players the opportunity to take the sting out of aching muscles in the icy water of the Tay.

But video posted via Dundee’s official Twitter account showed the players having a whale of a time – and no doubt cementing the sort of bond that will stand them in solid stead for this season’s tilt at promotion.

Gary Bowyer has been tasked with securing a return to the Premiership at the first time of asking following last season’s drop to the Championship.

And the early signs are positive – both on and off the park.

Bowyer led his side to a convincing 3-0 win over Championship rivals Hamilton Accies in their first competitive game of a season, a Premier Sports Cup clash at Dens Park.

They also racked up four unanswered goals away to Peterhead in their first friendly.

Wednesday night’s draw with Blackburn Rovers of the English Championship pleased the Dark Blues’ manager, who talked up their opponents’ organisation and athleticism.

Dundee now face the long journey to Stranraer ahead of Saturday’s second round of cup fixtures.