Forfar boss reveals Leigh Griffiths contemplation but insists former Celtic ace WON’T be joining Loons

Gary Irvine has revealed he considered making an offer to bring former Celtic and Scotland ace Leigh Griffiths to Forfar.

The pair were spotted together at Dens Park last weekend, sparking rumours of a potential move.

However, the Forfar boss insists he, and No.2 Gary Harkins, were only in attendance to scout their League Cup opponents.

Gave Griffiths ‘a thought’

Irvine acknowledges the rumours of a move but insists Griffiths won’t be playing for the Station Park side next season.

“We gave it a thought but that was a good few weeks down the line,” Irvine said. “Since then, I’ve moved on and got my attacking options in now.

“That won’t be happening.

Three Dee-Fiant heroes take in today’s match #thedee pic.twitter.com/2pVqjsoGjn — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 9, 2022

“Sparky is a good friend of myself and Jeebs.

“He is a top player, just a couple of years ago he was still one of the main strikers in Scotland.

“If Leigh gets himself back to fitness he is probably above our level, if I’m honest.”

Darren Whyte injury update

One area of the squad Irvine will be looking to add to, and quickly, is in defence.

Forfar are sweating over the injury to centre back Darren Whyte after he was forced off the field after just 28 minutes in the 4-1 defeat to Queens Park.

The 25-year-old returned to action at the turn of the year after a serious ligament injury kept him out for 446 days.

The club are hopeful this knock will not be as serious. They will have to wait until after this weekend to fully assess the damage.

“We need to let his knee settle down a bit and have it looked at,” Irvine said. “Our fingers are crossed at the minute.

“It’s a blow. Darren is a big player for us.

“Defensive options were my last to look at. Now we’ve picked up an injury in that area that might speed it up now.

“Since Tuesday I have been making phone calls and weighing up option and trying to speed up answers from other teams, in terms of loans.

“We’re against time for Saturday now. Without rushing into things, I’m still keen to take my time and get the right players in.

“Defence is my main priority now.”

As well as Whyte, Forfar will be without new boys James Keatings and Nathan Flanagan for the clash with Hamilton.