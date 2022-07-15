Forfar boss reveals Leigh Griffiths contemplation but insists former Celtic ace WON’T be joining Loons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar boss reveals Leigh Griffiths contemplation but insists former Celtic ace WON’T be joining Loons

By Scott Lorimer
July 15 2022, 4.35pm Updated: July 15 2022, 4.47pm
Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.
Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths.

Gary Irvine has revealed he considered making an offer to bring former Celtic and Scotland ace Leigh Griffiths to Forfar.

The pair were spotted together at Dens Park last weekend, sparking rumours of a potential move.

However, the Forfar boss insists he, and No.2 Gary Harkins, were only in attendance to scout their League Cup opponents.

Gave Griffiths ‘a thought’

Irvine acknowledges the rumours of a move but insists Griffiths won’t be playing for the Station Park side next season.

“We gave it a thought but that was a good few weeks down the line,” Irvine said. “Since then, I’ve moved on and got my attacking options in now.

“That won’t be happening.

“Sparky is a good friend of myself and Jeebs.

“He is a top player, just a couple of years ago he was still one of the main strikers in Scotland.

“If Leigh gets himself back to fitness he is probably above our level, if I’m honest.”

Darren Whyte injury update

One area of the squad Irvine will be looking to add to, and quickly, is in defence.

Forfar are sweating over the injury to centre back Darren Whyte after he was forced off the field after just 28 minutes in the 4-1 defeat to Queens Park.

The 25-year-old returned to action at the turn of the year after a serious ligament injury kept him out for 446 days.

The club are hopeful this knock will not be as serious. They will have to wait until after this weekend to fully assess the damage.

Forfar are sweating over the injury picked up by Darren Whyte.
Forfar are sweating over the injury picked up by Darren Whyte.

“We need to let his knee settle down a bit and have it looked at,” Irvine said. “Our fingers are crossed at the minute.

“It’s a blow. Darren is a big player for us.

“Defensive options were my last to look at. Now we’ve picked up an injury in that area that might speed it up now.

“Since Tuesday I have been making phone calls and weighing up option and trying to speed up answers from other teams, in terms of loans.

“We’re against time for Saturday now. Without rushing into things, I’m still keen to take my time and get the right players in.

“Defence is my main priority now.”

As well as Whyte, Forfar will be without new boys James Keatings and Nathan Flanagan for the clash with Hamilton.

