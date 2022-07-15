Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘different’ Ben Williamson and reveals signing that got away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says Ben Williamson will bring a different dimension to the Dark Blues midfield.

The 20-year-old signed up at Dens Park earlier today on a season-long loan from Rangers.

Bowyer is delighted to get a second signing of the summer over the line but revealed a third deal has fallen through at the final hurdle.

Williamson, meanwhile, joined his new team-mates for training on Friday before he signed a new contract at Ibrox and confirmed his season stay at Dens Park.

“He’s a very good player, I’m delighted,” said Bowyer.

“I class myself as having a good relationship with Rangers, last season we signed Stephen Kelly from them.

Buzzing to sign a new deal @RangersFC. Cant wait for the season @DundeeFC 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zrSnhGSytb — Ben Williamson (@benwilliamsonnn) July 15, 2022

“Billy Kirkwood was exceptional with us last year and then you hope they trust you to work with their players and look after them to extent, knowing he will develop under us as well.

“We’re delighted to have got that one done, he gives us something a little bit different in midfield.

“He has great experience in this league, which is important.

“He had played with Max Anderson with Scotland U/21s so straight away he had a familiar face to greet him.

“That helps the player settle in.”

‘Bit of a slap’

At the start of the week, Bowyer had revealed he hoped to have two new faces in ahead of the weekend trip to Stranraer.

However, the second deal has fallen through.

It is believed the club were in discussions with former Ayr United man Tomi Adeloye, who scored 11 goals in the Championship last season.

“We had a bit of a slap today but that’s part and parcel of trying to sign players,” Bowyer said.

“We thought we were very close but no.

“He’s had a better offer.

“We understand that but it still hurts when you put the work in.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board on that one.”

Trialists

Meanwhile, the trio of trialists who featured against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night have departed the club.

Kyle Barker, Tyler Frost and Callum Rowe are now searching for a contract elsewhere.