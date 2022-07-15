Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘different’ Ben Williamson and reveals signing that got away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘different’ Ben Williamson and reveals signing that got away

By George Cran
July 15 2022, 10.27pm
Rangers kid Ben Williamson has agreed a season long loan with Dundee.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says Ben Williamson will bring a different dimension to the Dark Blues midfield.

The 20-year-old signed up at Dens Park earlier today on a season-long loan from Rangers.

Bowyer is delighted to get a second signing of the summer over the line but revealed a third deal has fallen through at the final hurdle.

Williamson, meanwhile, joined his new team-mates for training on Friday before he signed a new contract at Ibrox and confirmed his season stay at Dens Park.

“He’s a very good player, I’m delighted,” said Bowyer.

“I class myself as having a good relationship with Rangers, last season we signed Stephen Kelly from them.

“Billy Kirkwood was exceptional with us last year and then you hope they trust you to work with their players and look after them to extent, knowing he will develop under us as well.

“We’re delighted to have got that one done, he gives us something a little bit different in midfield.

“He has great experience in this league, which is important.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
“He had played with Max Anderson with Scotland U/21s so straight away he had a familiar face to greet him.

“That helps the player settle in.”

‘Bit of a slap’

At the start of the week, Bowyer had revealed he hoped to have two new faces in ahead of the weekend trip to Stranraer.

However, the second deal has fallen through.

It is believed the club were in discussions with former Ayr United man Tomi Adeloye, who scored 11 goals in the Championship last season.

Tomi Adeloye celebrates a goal against Dundee United for Ayr.

“We had a bit of a slap today but that’s part and parcel of trying to sign players,” Bowyer said.

“We thought we were very close but no.

“He’s had a better offer.

“We understand that but it still hurts when you put the work in.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board on that one.”

Trialists

Dundee trialist Tyler Frost takes on Blackburn.

Meanwhile, the trio of trialists who featured against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night have departed the club.

Kyle Barker, Tyler Frost and Callum Rowe are now searching for a contract elsewhere.

