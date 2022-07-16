Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on playing quicker, Ben Williamson and Ryan Sweeney head knock after Stranraer victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on playing quicker, Ben Williamson and Ryan Sweeney head knock after Stranraer victory

By George Cran
July 16 2022, 5.46pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was delighted with a second 3-0 win on the spin after the Dark Blues defeated Stranraer at Stair Park.

But he still wants more from his side as they prepare for the final two matches of the Premier Sports Cup group stage against Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic.

Cammy Kerr opened the scoring with a header after the League Two Blues proved a tough nut to crack in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half was very much one-way traffic before Paul McGowan sealed victory on 73 minutes and Luke McCowan curled in a third with seven to go.

Cammy Kerr rises highest to make it 1-0 in Stranraer.

The challenge set by a defensive Stranraer was a different one for the Dark Blues and Bowyer was pleased to see his side overcome it.

“It was the first time we’d encountered a team defending that deep against us,” he said.

“That was an interesting challenge for us and I didn’t think we went about it particularly well in the first 25 minutes.

“I wanted us to play quicker. I think we took too many touches.

“It was the first time against a low block so it’s all learning.

“We spoke at half-time and the learning that took place at half-time, they executed in the second half.

Niall McGinn takes on the Stranraer defence.

“We could have had more in the second half but the patterns and the way they wanted to play was good.

“If we want areas to develop, it’s just that clinical finish at the end.

“To keep a clean sheet and score three good goals, we’re happy.”

Ben Williamson

The match saw new signing Ben Williamson make his Dundee debut, coming off the bench for the final half-hour.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a season-long loan deal with the Dark Blues yesterday.

“I’m delighted with him, he’s a good player,” Bowyer added.

Ben Williamson made his Dundee debut.

“I’ve been pushing for him and he’ll be better for the time on the pitch.

“That’s his first football this summer but I was very impressed with what I saw.

“There is a load there to build on.”

Ryan Sweeney injury?

Ryan Sweeney trudges off with a cut to his head.

In setting up McGowan for goal No 2, Ryan Sweeney picked up a head knock and was taken off with a bleeding brow.

Bowyer, though, doesn’t expect his central defender to be missing for Tuesday’s trip to Queen’s Park.

“Ryan should be OK. It’s a cut but it doesn’t look too bad.

“We just need to get him stitched up – and it might improve his looks!”

3 talking points as Dundee make it two from two in Stranraer

[[title]]

[[text]]

