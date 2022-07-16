Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on playing quicker, Ben Williamson and Ryan Sweeney head knock after Stranraer victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was delighted with a second 3-0 win on the spin after the Dark Blues defeated Stranraer at Stair Park.

But he still wants more from his side as they prepare for the final two matches of the Premier Sports Cup group stage against Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic.

Cammy Kerr opened the scoring with a header after the League Two Blues proved a tough nut to crack in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half was very much one-way traffic before Paul McGowan sealed victory on 73 minutes and Luke McCowan curled in a third with seven to go.

The challenge set by a defensive Stranraer was a different one for the Dark Blues and Bowyer was pleased to see his side overcome it.

“It was the first time we’d encountered a team defending that deep against us,” he said.

“That was an interesting challenge for us and I didn’t think we went about it particularly well in the first 25 minutes.

“I wanted us to play quicker. I think we took too many touches.

“It was the first time against a low block so it’s all learning.

“We spoke at half-time and the learning that took place at half-time, they executed in the second half.

“We could have had more in the second half but the patterns and the way they wanted to play was good.

“If we want areas to develop, it’s just that clinical finish at the end.

“To keep a clean sheet and score three good goals, we’re happy.”

Ben Williamson

The match saw new signing Ben Williamson make his Dundee debut, coming off the bench for the final half-hour.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a season-long loan deal with the Dark Blues yesterday.

“I’m delighted with him, he’s a good player,” Bowyer added.

“I’ve been pushing for him and he’ll be better for the time on the pitch.

“That’s his first football this summer but I was very impressed with what I saw.

“There is a load there to build on.”

Ryan Sweeney injury?

In setting up McGowan for goal No 2, Ryan Sweeney picked up a head knock and was taken off with a bleeding brow.

Bowyer, though, doesn’t expect his central defender to be missing for Tuesday’s trip to Queen’s Park.

“Ryan should be OK. It’s a cut but it doesn’t look too bad.

“We just need to get him stitched up – and it might improve his looks!”