LEE WILKIE: Tight defence is new for Dundee but improving other areas is key

Dundee have started the new season as well as can be expected.

Two comfortable wins to kick things off in the Premier Sports Cup and an air of positivity around the place.

The good thing to me is the players appear to be buying into everything the manager is telling them.

That’s a very good sign.

It’s only two games, but the two clean sheets will give Bowyer huge confidence.

Because, let’s face it, Dundee over the past few seasons have been known to ship a dodgy goal or two.

Even against teams like Stranraer.

There was no sign of that at Stair Park on Saturday.

That tells me the boys are listening and learning from their new manager, putting things into practice and getting the rewards.

Where I think Bowyer will want to improve upon is the finishing touch.

Zak Rudden and Alex Jakubiak have started the season quite well but I think they need another option there, especially with Cillian Sheridan still out of action.

If there’s budget for the manager to get one really good player, the top priority has to be to sign a new striker.

Defensively they look decent, midfield is strong and there are plenty youngsters knocking on the door in those areas.

But if they can add more goals, Dundee will be the team to beat in the Championship.