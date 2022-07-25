Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lays down challenge to goalies Adam Legzdins and Ian Lawlor as Harry Sharp continues to impress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lays down challenge to goalies Adam Legzdins and Ian Lawlor as Harry Sharp continues to impress

By George Cran
July 25 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins will have his work cut out to oust Harry Sharp from the team when he returns from injury admits boss Gary Bowyer.

The former Birmingham and Derby keeper has been the club’s No 1 choice since March 2021.

But a long-term knee injury has kept him out of contention since February, allowing the club’s other goalies Ian Lawlor and Sharp a chance with the gloves.

Youngster Sharp, who made his Dundee league debut in March when the more experienced Lawlor was downed with Covid, has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

Though the victory over Forfar on Saturday was only the 21-year-old’s 12th first-team appearance, new boss Bowyer has been pleased with Sharp’s maturity between the sticks.

And he’s delighted to have such strong options competing for the No 1 spot when Legzdins returns to full fitness.

The 35-year-old has begun training once more with the team and took part in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s game.

‘Real fight on their hands’

“It’s great competition to have,” the Dundee boss told the Courier.

“I’ve been really impressed with Harry since we’ve arrived. How he’s gone about things in the games.

“He made a couple of decent saves against Hamilton and made one very good save against Queen’s Park at a good time. That’s really good for him.

“He’s got the jersey and it’s up to the other two now. That’s the competition you want.

“We’re happy with that.

“The level of maturity Harry has shown has been very good.

“Obviously he got his chance at the back end of last season and, at the moment, he’s put his claim forward.

“The other two know they have a real fight on their hands and that’s really good.”

Legzdins

Speaking ahead of the club’s return to pre-season training, Legzdins told the Courier in June: “We have a strong goalkeeping department.

“I like to think I can bring my experience and my ability to the department and ultimately I want to get back playing.

“There are no guarantees to any of that as Harry and Ian both did very well.

“But I was lucky enough to play the games I did last season and I just want to get back out playing as soon as possible – it is as simple as that.”

Bounce game

Also returning to training with their team-mates have been Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan.

Central defender Ashcroft missed the majority of last season with a serious hamstring tear while Sheridan was out even longer with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

No date has been set for those two or Legzdins to return to first-team contention but Bowyer confirmed the club were looking to organise a bounce game to get their match fitness levels up.

“Adam Legzdins has stepped up his training and on Thursday he had the gloves on and was working with the other goalkeepers so that’s good,” Bowyer added.

“Lee Ashcroft joined in with us for his first footballing session last week. Again, moving the right way and Cillian as well, both joined in.

“That’s really good.

“We’ll give them another full week’s training and then try to get a practice match organised for them.

“We are happy with the way they are going.”

