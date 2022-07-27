Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ‘loves attitude’ of super-sub Lyall Cameron

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals on the pitch, goals on the bench – Gary Bowyer is pleased with the attacking options at his disposal at Dundee.

That hasn’t changed his desire to bring in another striker, however, as he revealed yesterday the club had a couple of deals “brewing”.

But the current crop at Dens Park have so far made that search less frantic with 13 goals flying in during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Alex Jakubiak has four goals in four games as he set out his bid to lead the line in the Championship this season.

‘Shown what he is capable of’

Youngster Lyall Cameron, too, found the net twice and has impressed his manager from the bench.

Bowyer said of the 19-year-old: “I love his mindset, I love his attitude.

“He goes on the pitch and all he wants to do is score a goal.

“And he has the ability to be able to back up that mindset.

“He’s been coming off the bench and has been a really good option for us, scoring a couple of goals already.

“He also had a good opportunity against Stranraer and a good one against Montrose.

“So he’s really shown what he’s capable of.

“It’s really pleasing to have that sort of option on the bench.”

Starting spot?

Cameron, though, stated his ambition to get into the starting XI this season.

He’s certainly gone about that aim in the right way but Bowyer wouldn’t be drawn on whether he’d grant that wish in the coming games.

“The competition is quite hot at the top end of the pitch right now, to be honest,” the Dundee boss added.

“Alex Jakubiak has been in fine form, he’s got four in four already.

“Zak Rudden is breathing down his neck and was unlucky not to score on Saturday.

“Lyall is fighting for a place but the good thing he has is he’s got the ability to play anywhere across the front.”