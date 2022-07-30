Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dee suffer opening day defeat to Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dee suffer opening day defeat to Partick Thistle

By George Cran
July 30 2022, 5.05pm Updated: July 30 2022, 5.40pm
Cole McKinnon seals the points for Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

Dundee’s Championship campaign suffered early disappointment as they were beaten on their own patch by Partick Thistle.

The Jags raced into a 3-0 lead after 50 minutes before being pegged back twice by the Dark Blues.

There was to be no late comeback, however, as the visitors saw out the game 3-2.

How the game went

New signing Zach Robinson took a place on the bench alongside the returning Lee Ashcroft while Paul McGowan missed out through injury.

The new campaign got off to the worst possible start as Thistle went two up inside 24 minutes.

First Aidan Fitzpatrick grabbed a goal on his league debut with a deflected effort before Ryan Sweeney gifted Steven Lawless a second midway through the opening half.

Aidan Fitzpatrick (No 21) sees his effort deflect in for 1-0.

Ex-Dundee United man Brian Graham should have made it 3-0 before half-time but hit the crossbar from close range.

He did, though, set up a third just after the break as Cole McKinnon nodded in at the far post.

The home side got one back through Cammy Kerr on 66 minutes and then another from a Paul McMullan corner as Tyler French nodded in with five minutes to go.

But, despite late pressure, they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Key moment

Steven Lawless puts Partick Thistle 2-0 up.

The opening goal was a big moment in the game but this was what took the match away from the Dark Blues.

A long, hopeful ball was sent forward by the Thistle backline and caused a problem for the backline as it fell between defence and goalkeeper.

Nobody took control until Sweeney decided to do just that. His clearance, though, was poor and went straight to Steven Lawless.

He took a touch and buried it in the corner to put his side in control.

And, until a late surge from the home side, the result never looked in doubt.

Star man

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr heads in against Partick Thistle.

Slim pickings from a Dundee point of view – nobody had a good game.

But Cammy Kerr got his third goal of the season from another set-piece on 66 minutes, nodding in at the front post from McMullan’s delivery.

Unfortunately for the Dark Blues, it didn’t inspire an epic comeback.

Player ratings

Sharp – 6

No real chance with any of the goals – first took a big deflection, the second he was left exposed and the third was a close-range header.

Kerr – 6

Got his side into the game with his header midway through the second half. Defended well and was the pick of a poor bunch.

Marshall – 6

Had a decent game at left-back.

Jordan Marshall challenges Steven Lawless.

French – 6

Showed his threat in the opposition box once more, adding his second goal for the club since signing in the summer. Defended well also.

Sweeney – 5

The skipper had a howler for Partick’s second goal, clearing straight to Lawless with the midfielder finding the corner from 22 yards.

Byrne – 6

Some nice touches in the middle of the park before going off with 14 minutes to go.

Williamson – 4

Lasted only 27 minutes on his first start before going off injured. Was off the pace before that.

Anderson – 6

Plenty of energy but not his best game.

Mulligan – 6

Josh Mulligan takes on Harry Milne.

Drives past players for fun but end-product was missing.

McGinn – 6

Subbed at the break as Dundee looked for a way back into the contest. Had a couple of openings but couldn’t make the most of them.

Jakubiak – 6

Good early-season form deserted him against his former side.

Subbies:

Dundee’s Paul McMullan is taken out by Partick Thistle skipper Ross Docherty.

McMullan (26)6

Got into promising positions, some threatening runs but the final ball wasn’t there. Set up the two Dundee goals with corner deliveries.

Rudden (46) – 5

Put himself about after coming on at the break but couldn’t get the goal he craved against his old team.

Robertson (76) – 5

Late sub added some fresh legs in the middle.

Robinson (76) – 5

New signing didn’t have a lot of time but showed some good touches.

Attendance: 5,513

Dundee’s Max Anderson on stepping up as he targets major Dark Blues milestone

