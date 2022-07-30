Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dee suffer opening day defeat to Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Championship campaign suffered early disappointment as they were beaten on their own patch by Partick Thistle.

The Jags raced into a 3-0 lead after 50 minutes before being pegged back twice by the Dark Blues.

There was to be no late comeback, however, as the visitors saw out the game 3-2.

How the game went

New signing Zach Robinson took a place on the bench alongside the returning Lee Ashcroft while Paul McGowan missed out through injury.

The new campaign got off to the worst possible start as Thistle went two up inside 24 minutes.

First Aidan Fitzpatrick grabbed a goal on his league debut with a deflected effort before Ryan Sweeney gifted Steven Lawless a second midway through the opening half.

Ex-Dundee United man Brian Graham should have made it 3-0 before half-time but hit the crossbar from close range.

He did, though, set up a third just after the break as Cole McKinnon nodded in at the far post.

The home side got one back through Cammy Kerr on 66 minutes and then another from a Paul McMullan corner as Tyler French nodded in with five minutes to go.

But, despite late pressure, they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Key moment

The opening goal was a big moment in the game but this was what took the match away from the Dark Blues.

A long, hopeful ball was sent forward by the Thistle backline and caused a problem for the backline as it fell between defence and goalkeeper.

Nobody took control until Sweeney decided to do just that. His clearance, though, was poor and went straight to Steven Lawless.

He took a touch and buried it in the corner to put his side in control.

And, until a late surge from the home side, the result never looked in doubt.

Star man

Slim pickings from a Dundee point of view – nobody had a good game.

But Cammy Kerr got his third goal of the season from another set-piece on 66 minutes, nodding in at the front post from McMullan’s delivery.

Unfortunately for the Dark Blues, it didn’t inspire an epic comeback.

Player ratings

Sharp – 6

No real chance with any of the goals – first took a big deflection, the second he was left exposed and the third was a close-range header.

Kerr – 6

Got his side into the game with his header midway through the second half. Defended well and was the pick of a poor bunch.

Marshall – 6

Had a decent game at left-back.

French – 6

Showed his threat in the opposition box once more, adding his second goal for the club since signing in the summer. Defended well also.

Sweeney – 5

The skipper had a howler for Partick’s second goal, clearing straight to Lawless with the midfielder finding the corner from 22 yards.

Byrne – 6

Some nice touches in the middle of the park before going off with 14 minutes to go.

Williamson – 4

Lasted only 27 minutes on his first start before going off injured. Was off the pace before that.

Anderson – 6

Plenty of energy but not his best game.

Mulligan – 6

Drives past players for fun but end-product was missing.

McGinn – 6

Subbed at the break as Dundee looked for a way back into the contest. Had a couple of openings but couldn’t make the most of them.

Jakubiak – 6

Good early-season form deserted him against his former side.

Subbies:

McMullan (26) – 6

Got into promising positions, some threatening runs but the final ball wasn’t there. Set up the two Dundee goals with corner deliveries.

Rudden (46) – 5

Put himself about after coming on at the break but couldn’t get the goal he craved against his old team.

Robertson (76) – 5

Late sub added some fresh legs in the middle.

Robinson (76) – 5

New signing didn’t have a lot of time but showed some good touches.

Attendance: 5,513