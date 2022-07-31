Dundee new boy Zach Robinson did his ‘homework’ on the Dark Blues and impressed boss Gary Bowyer with desire for loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee new boy Zach Robinson did his ‘homework’ on the Dark Blues and impressed boss Gary Bowyer with desire for loan switch

By George Cran
July 31 2022, 9.00am
New Dundee signing Zach Robinson.

Dundee got a glimpse of what new signing Zach Robinson might bring this season after signing the youngster on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Manager Gary Bowyer revealed the 20-year-old hadn’t even been in Scotland 24 hours before he made his debut for the club.

Even in that short time, Robinson had already impressed the Dens Park boss with his knowledge of the club and his desire to come and play for Dundee.

His 14-minute debut from the bench may not have ended in positive fashion with a disappointing opening day defeat to Partick Thistle.

Robinson battles for the ball.

However, Bowyer is excited to see what the Wimbledon lad can add.

After meeting the press on Thursday, the Dundee manager revealed a move for a striker had hit a hitch.

Then came news on Friday that Robinson was on his way north.

“It caught us out a little – Friday night 9pm, I’m at the airport picking him up,” Bowyer said.

“Fair play to the kid, I can only speak highly of him over our conversations on the phone.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“He was really committed to come and had done his homework on us, which was impressive.

“He’s only a young lad but the fact he arrived on Friday at 9pm, met the players at 1 o’clock on Saturday, had a game of Guess Who? trying to remember everybody’s name and then gets thrown in without training…

“He showed some real good glimpses of what we brought him in for, showed his strength and his power.

“But overall he is really committed to coming and playing for us, which was impressive.”

