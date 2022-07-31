Dundee new boy Zach Robinson did his ‘homework’ on the Dark Blues and impressed boss Gary Bowyer with desire for loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee got a glimpse of what new signing Zach Robinson might bring this season after signing the youngster on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

Manager Gary Bowyer revealed the 20-year-old hadn’t even been in Scotland 24 hours before he made his debut for the club.

Even in that short time, Robinson had already impressed the Dens Park boss with his knowledge of the club and his desire to come and play for Dundee.

His 14-minute debut from the bench may not have ended in positive fashion with a disappointing opening day defeat to Partick Thistle.

However, Bowyer is excited to see what the Wimbledon lad can add.

After meeting the press on Thursday, the Dundee manager revealed a move for a striker had hit a hitch.

Then came news on Friday that Robinson was on his way north.

“It caught us out a little – Friday night 9pm, I’m at the airport picking him up,” Bowyer said.

“Fair play to the kid, I can only speak highly of him over our conversations on the phone.

“He was really committed to come and had done his homework on us, which was impressive.

“He’s only a young lad but the fact he arrived on Friday at 9pm, met the players at 1 o’clock on Saturday, had a game of Guess Who? trying to remember everybody’s name and then gets thrown in without training…

“He showed some real good glimpses of what we brought him in for, showed his strength and his power.

“But overall he is really committed to coming and playing for us, which was impressive.”