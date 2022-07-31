5 talking points from Dundee’s opening day dismay at home to Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Championship return got off to a dismal start.

The Dark Blues went into the 2022/23 campaign as many people’s favourites to lift the title.

However, prior to the game, boss Gary Bowyer insisted it was early days under his management and he’d learn a lot from the clash against a side tipped to challenge for promotion in Partick Thistle.

No doubt he took plenty on board. Dees, though, would prefer games were won rather than lessons learned.

But what did we learn from the disappointing 3-2 defeat to the Jags?

Stung by the Jags

Ian McCall’s side are expected to be one of the strongest sides in the division this term and represented a really tough opener for Bowyer and his Dark Blues.

Thistle were good but they had a helping hand.

Lady Luck played a part in the opening goal but the second was a gift.

And that’s what will sting the most – though Partick deserved the victory, there wasn’t actually that much between the sides.

The difference was the visitors were far sharper in the attacking third.

And they made their chances count to seal a major victory to kick the season off.

Dose of reality

Still, this was a harsh lesson in what awaits in the Championship after an overwhelmingly positive pre-season.

Mike Tyson said “everyone has a plan until they are punched in the face” – Dundee just got punched in the face.

Now it’s all about how they react at Raith Rovers next week.

Ryan Sweeney

Last season’s Player of the Year has led the side well this campaign, wearing the armband since the competitive action got back under way.

He had a moment to forget in his first taste of the Championship, however.

With nobody really taking charge of a loose ball, Sweeney took it upon himself to do just that but with disastrous results as he shanked the clearance straight to Steven Lawless.

The Partick man showed good composure to ensure Sweeney regretted his error fully.

The big defender wasn’t immune to mistakes last season but grew into a fans’ favourite come the end of the campaign.

He’ll have plenty chances to make up for this howler.

Brian Graham

Graham may be into his 16th season as a senior pro but he gave the Dundee defence a torrid afternoon, pulling them out of position and leading the line for his side.

He somehow missed from inside the six-yard-box just before half-time but a good bit of movement and cross laid on goal No 3 for the Jags.

Graham will give every defence in the second-tier a difficult afternoon. For Dundee’s backline, he showed they have to be much, much better if they are to win promotion.

Set-pieces

The one real positive that came out of opening day for the Dark Blues is their strength from set-plays came to the fore again.

This is important because, if things aren’t going right for whatever reason, Dundee have a route back into games, whether they deserve to or not.

Corner kicks in particular have been a strength in recent seasons but this campaign seems to have turned up a notch. Mainly because of Cammy Kerr.

Of their 15 goals this term, seven have come from dead-ball situations.

In this division, the ability to squeeze goals from set-plays can be the difference-maker.

Paul McGowan

Sometimes you don’t realise how important something is until it’s not there.

Dundee missed their midfield general massively.

In the summer, the Dark Blues released captain Charlie Adam and the very experienced Liam Fontaine.

On Saturday, McGowan, Jordan McGhee, Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft were all out.

Bowyer said his team were short on leaders and it showed when things got tough.

Not only did Dundee miss McGowan’s ability on the ball, that turn that has befuddled opponents for 16 years and counting, but his attitude on the pitch.

The 34-year-old is quick to let team-mates know when they fall below standards set.

This Dundee side desperately need some of that next time out.