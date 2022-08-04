Dundee manager Gary Bowyer’s transfer frustration continues as he discusses trialist Jay Bird

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have taken another “couple of punches” on the transfer front admits boss Gary Bowyer as he continues attempts to strengthen his Dens Park squad.

The Dark Blues added AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson on loan last week but Bowyer is still keen to bring in more new faces.

He does, though, continue to be frustrated in those endeavours.

This week, though, he does have a trialist to run the rule over in Jay Bird, recently of MK Dons.

“We’re still looking,” Bowyer said on Thursday.

“We took a couple of punches again but there are a couple potentially bubbling away.

“We just need to keep going on that. There is quite a lot of window left which is mad because we are into the season now.

“It can all go crazy on the last day, it’s madness. I’d love to avoid that.

“In all my management career, I’ve only had one busy last day where we made three or four signings.

“It was madness. Something I want to avoid.”

Which areas?

Bowyer had previously made clear his desire to bring in another striker before adding Robinson at the weekend.

He wouldn’t, though, be drawn on other positions he’d like to improve upon.

“It is more about who is available. As the window goes, the pool of players shrinks,” he added.

“There are one or two areas where if the right one came around…

“I wouldn’t want to limit myself by saying we’re fine in certain areas if there were better players out there.”

Trialist

Trying to impress in person is 21-year-old forward Jay Bird.

He has been on trial with the club recently and played in a bounce game against Motherwell on Tuesday.

Bird came through the youth set-up at MK Dons, having joined the club at the age of eight.

He scored twice on his Dons debut in October 2020, helping the side to a 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Stevenage.

First-team chances were limited, however, and he went out on loan to National League side Wealdstone last season where he played 10 times and scored once before being released by MK Dons.

Bowyer said: “He played in the bounce game on Tuesday so we’ll see how that one goes.

“He was at MK Dons last season so we’ve had him in to have a look at.”