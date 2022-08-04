Dundee manager Gary Bowyer’s transfer frustration continues as he discusses trialist Jay Bird

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer’s transfer frustration continues as he discusses trialist Jay Bird

By George Cran
August 4 2022, 10.27pm
Former MK Dons forward Jay Bird is on trial with Dundee.
Dundee have taken another “couple of punches” on the transfer front admits boss Gary Bowyer as he continues attempts to strengthen his Dens Park squad.

The Dark Blues added AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson on loan last week but Bowyer is still keen to bring in more new faces.

He does, though, continue to be frustrated in those endeavours.

This week, though, he does have a trialist to run the rule over in Jay Bird, recently of MK Dons.

“We’re still looking,” Bowyer said on Thursday.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
“We took a couple of punches again but there are a couple potentially bubbling away.

“We just need to keep going on that. There is quite a lot of window left which is mad because we are into the season now.

“It can all go crazy on the last day, it’s madness. I’d love to avoid that.

“In all my management career, I’ve only had one busy last day where we made three or four signings.

“It was madness. Something I want to avoid.”

Which areas?

Bowyer had previously made clear his desire to bring in another striker before adding Robinson at the weekend.

New Dundee signing Zach Robinson made his debut against Partick Thistle last week.

He wouldn’t, though, be drawn on other positions he’d like to improve upon.

“It is more about who is available. As the window goes, the pool of players shrinks,” he added.

“There are one or two areas where if the right one came around…

“I wouldn’t want to limit myself by saying we’re fine in certain areas if there were better players out there.”

Trialist

Trying to impress in person is 21-year-old forward Jay Bird.

Jay Bird finds the net for MK Dons against Stevenage.

He has been on trial with the club recently and played in a bounce game against Motherwell on Tuesday.

Bird came through the youth set-up at MK Dons, having joined the club at the age of eight.

He scored twice on his Dons debut in October 2020, helping the side to a 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Stevenage.

First-team chances were limited, however, and he went out on loan to National League side Wealdstone last season where he played 10 times and scored once before being released by MK Dons.

Bowyer said: “He played in the bounce game on Tuesday so we’ll see how that one goes.

“He was at MK Dons last season so we’ve had him in to have a look at.”

