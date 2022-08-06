Dundee new boy Zach Robinson reveals Championship welcome as Partick Thistle threatened to ‘hit him early’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Zach Robinson reveals Championship welcome as Partick Thistle threatened to ‘hit him early’

By George Cran
August 6 2022, 8.00am
Dundee loanee Zach Robinson made his debut against Partick Thistle.
Dundee loanee Zach Robinson made his debut against Partick Thistle.

Dundee new boy Zach Robinson has revealed his first taste of Championship football was an opponent’s threat to “hit him early”.

However, the AFC Wimbledon loanee insists the instruction from one Partick Thistle midfielder to a defender didn’t have the desired effect.

The striker’s signing was only announced two hours before kick-off last weekend but it was a quickfire debut for Robinson.

Unfortunately his cameo was too late to help the Dark Blues complete a three-goal comeback as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home.

New Dundee signing Zach Robinson.

But he has vowed to relish the physical nature of Scotland’s second tier, starting with Raith Rovers today at Stark’s Park.

Robinson said: “I definitely embrace the physical side of the game.

“When I came on last week, the first thing I heard was one of their centre-mids saying to their centre-half to ‘hit him early’.

“I was kind of surprised but he didn’t hit me – if you do, I am going to hit you back.

“So I enjoy the physical stuff but also the other side of the game, on the ball and bringing out my talent.”

‘I’d never been to Scotland before’

Robinson’s first-ever visit to Scotland saw him playing for Dundee in the Championship less than 24 hours later after arriving late on the Friday night.

And it’s a big move for the 20-year-old.

“I flew from London City Airport on Friday night straight to Dundee,” Robinson added.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“The gaffer picked me up and took me to the hotel.

“The next day I was on the bench. Obviously it wasn’t the desired result but sometimes just getting thrown in is what’s required.

“I had never even been to Scotland before so it was all a bit surreal. It all happened so fast so I didn’t have time to overthink it.”

Adventure

He added: “It was a big decision as I have moved out of my home with my parents to live alone up in Scotland.

“It is a nine-hour drive and it is quite a change but I am embracing it, definitely.

Robinson played six times for AFC Wimbledon last season in League One.

“My family will visit which is very important for me.

“It has been a bit of an adventure so far just taking it day by day but I am really enjoying it.”

‘Runs hard’

Early signs from Robinson’s debut were promising, though he wasn’t able to eke out a chance for himself.

Having experienced a number of loans to non-league clubs down south, Robinson already has 19 goals to his name.

Robinson scores a late equaliser for AFC Wimbledon against Charlton Athletic.

That includes a late equaliser in English League One last season for parent club AFC Wimbledon.

And he’s eager to add to his tally while in dark blue.

“I am a forward who runs hard, looks after the ball and loves to score goals,” he added.

“Hopefully this loan spell will improve me as a footballer and as a person – living by myself and playing at a good level as well.

“I would also like to score lots of goals.”

