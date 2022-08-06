Dundee new boy Zach Robinson reveals Championship welcome as Partick Thistle threatened to ‘hit him early’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee new boy Zach Robinson has revealed his first taste of Championship football was an opponent’s threat to “hit him early”.

However, the AFC Wimbledon loanee insists the instruction from one Partick Thistle midfielder to a defender didn’t have the desired effect.

The striker’s signing was only announced two hours before kick-off last weekend but it was a quickfire debut for Robinson.

Unfortunately his cameo was too late to help the Dark Blues complete a three-goal comeback as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home.

But he has vowed to relish the physical nature of Scotland’s second tier, starting with Raith Rovers today at Stark’s Park.

Robinson said: “I definitely embrace the physical side of the game.

“When I came on last week, the first thing I heard was one of their centre-mids saying to their centre-half to ‘hit him early’.

“I was kind of surprised but he didn’t hit me – if you do, I am going to hit you back.

“So I enjoy the physical stuff but also the other side of the game, on the ball and bringing out my talent.”

‘I’d never been to Scotland before’

Robinson’s first-ever visit to Scotland saw him playing for Dundee in the Championship less than 24 hours later after arriving late on the Friday night.

And it’s a big move for the 20-year-old.

“I flew from London City Airport on Friday night straight to Dundee,” Robinson added.

“The gaffer picked me up and took me to the hotel.

“The next day I was on the bench. Obviously it wasn’t the desired result but sometimes just getting thrown in is what’s required.

“I had never even been to Scotland before so it was all a bit surreal. It all happened so fast so I didn’t have time to overthink it.”

Adventure

He added: “It was a big decision as I have moved out of my home with my parents to live alone up in Scotland.

“It is a nine-hour drive and it is quite a change but I am embracing it, definitely.

“My family will visit which is very important for me.

“It has been a bit of an adventure so far just taking it day by day but I am really enjoying it.”

‘Runs hard’

Early signs from Robinson’s debut were promising, though he wasn’t able to eke out a chance for himself.

Having experienced a number of loans to non-league clubs down south, Robinson already has 19 goals to his name.

That includes a late equaliser in English League One last season for parent club AFC Wimbledon.

And he’s eager to add to his tally while in dark blue.

“I am a forward who runs hard, looks after the ball and loves to score goals,” he added.

“Hopefully this loan spell will improve me as a footballer and as a person – living by myself and playing at a good level as well.

“I would also like to score lots of goals.”