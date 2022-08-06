Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘magnificent’ away support after Raith Rovers win as he provides update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has asked for a “more cultured” Josh Mulligan in front of goal.

And the Dark Blues gaffer was delighted to see his young star fire in the only goal of the game in a keenly-contested Championship clash at Raith Rovers.

After the disappointment of a home defeat to Partick Thistle to kick off their league campaign, Dundee battled through a key clash in Kirkcaldy.

Goalkeeper Harry Sharp earned praise from the boss but it was Mulligan that ultimately was the difference between the sides.

“The goal was a great move, a great ball from Tyler French to Zak Rudden and then a wonderful cross from Jordan Marshall,” Bowyer said of Mulligan’s 13th-minute strike.

“The timing of the finish was great as well.

“That’s what Josh Mulligan brings to us, getting into the box.

“He’s a powerful boy and we spoke to him this week about being a little bit more cultured in front of goal so we’re delighted with that.”

Away fans

Bowyer was also full of praise for the sizeable travelling support that cheered their side on to a first three points of the season.

Dundee away support at Stark's Park Glad they keep the windows clean here… pic.twitter.com/jptuUX6KvS — George Cran (@di_cranio) August 6, 2022

“I’m really pleased for the players but, more importantly, for that magnificent away support,” Bowyer added.

“People have told me about the numbers we travel in but until you see it with your own eyes…

“Delighted we could send them home happy.

“It was a hard-fought game, we had to get through a bit of a storm second half.

“But I learned loads again – these games I learn more from rather than the pre-season games.

“I’m delighted for the back four and the goalie, Harry Sharp.

“He made a couple of stops which will give him a real boost along with the clean sheet.”

Jakubiak and Byrne

The negatives, though, saw Dundee lose two key players as Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne limped off.

Jakubiak has been beset by injury problems throughout his time with the Dark Blues, missing large chunks of his first two seasons.

He’d been in fine form this term, however, with four goals in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

His day in Kirkcaldy ended early as he went off before half-time.

Byrne, meanwhile, came off worst in a clash with Dylan Easton on halfway with the Dundee man booked for the challenge.

Asked about the injuries, Bowyer replied: “Not good. Jak is a hamstring and Byrne is a thigh.

“We didn’t leave anybody out of the squad today so to lose two really stretches us in terms of numbers.

“We’ll have to see how they are.

“Jakubiak’s was precautionary more than anything but still to come off as he did was disappointing for him because he’s been in really good form for us.”