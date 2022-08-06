Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘magnificent’ away support after Raith Rovers win as he provides update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘magnificent’ away support after Raith Rovers win as he provides update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

By George Cran
August 6 2022, 6.01pm Updated: August 6 2022, 6.05pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has asked for a “more cultured” Josh Mulligan in front of goal.

And the Dark Blues gaffer was delighted to see his young star fire in the only goal of the game in a keenly-contested Championship clash at Raith Rovers.

After the disappointment of a home defeat to Partick Thistle to kick off their league campaign, Dundee battled through a key clash in Kirkcaldy.

Goalkeeper Harry Sharp earned praise from the boss but it was Mulligan that ultimately was the difference between the sides.

Mulligan makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers.

“The goal was a great move, a great ball from Tyler French to Zak Rudden and then a wonderful cross from Jordan Marshall,” Bowyer said of Mulligan’s 13th-minute strike.

“The timing of the finish was great as well.

“That’s what Josh Mulligan brings to us, getting into the box.

“He’s a powerful boy and we spoke to him this week about being a little bit more cultured in front of goal so we’re delighted with that.”

Away fans

Bowyer was also full of praise for the sizeable travelling support that cheered their side on to a first three points of the season.

“I’m really pleased for the players but, more importantly, for that magnificent away support,” Bowyer added.

“People have told me about the numbers we travel in but until you see it with your own eyes…

“Delighted we could send them home happy.

“It was a hard-fought game, we had to get through a bit of a storm second half.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes at Stark’s Park to see his side take on Raith Rovers.

“But I learned loads again – these games I learn more from rather than the pre-season games.

“I’m delighted for the back four and the goalie, Harry Sharp.

“He made a couple of stops which will give him a real boost along with the clean sheet.”

Jakubiak and Byrne

The negatives, though, saw Dundee lose two key players as Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne limped off.

Jakubiak has been beset by injury problems throughout his time with the Dark Blues, missing large chunks of his first two seasons.

He’d been in fine form this term, however, with four goals in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

His day in Kirkcaldy ended early as he went off before half-time.

Byrne, meanwhile, came off worst in a clash with Dylan Easton on halfway with the Dundee man booked for the challenge.

Alex Jakubiak gets treatment in the first half.

Asked about the injuries, Bowyer replied: “Not good. Jak is a hamstring and Byrne is a thigh.

“We didn’t leave anybody out of the squad today so to lose two really stretches us in terms of numbers.

“We’ll have to see how they are.

“Jakubiak’s was precautionary more than anything but still to come off as he did was disappointing for him because he’s been in really good form for us.”

More from The Courier

