Returning Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft’s ‘stick me in’ attitude can be real boost says boss Gary Bowyer By George Cran August 7 2022, 9.00am Updated: August 7 2022, 10.43am 0 Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft made his return at Raith Rovers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]