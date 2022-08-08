Dundee kid Josh Mulligan admits ‘Gowser will be on at me all week’ for passing up chance to finish off Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan admits ‘Gowser will be on at me all week’ for passing up chance to finish off Raith Rovers

By George Cran
August 8 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 8 2022, 8.28am
Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.

Josh Mulligan expects to be hearing from Paul McGowan all week after shooting rather than passing as Dundee looked to put the weekend match at Raith Rovers to bed.

After putting his side in front with an early strike at Stark’s Park, Mulligan sprinted away in the second period with an overload that could have sent his side free and clear at 2-0.

With Zak Rudden inside and McGowan at the back post and only two defenders trying to stop them, Mulligan decided to go his own way.

He cut inside his man and fired goalwards, ignoring McGowan’s shouts at the far post, but shot straight at Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal.

The rebound would be fired off the post by Rudden before McGowan let rip at his young team-mate.

‘Gowser’s not happy with me’

Asked if he felt he should have added a second goal, Mulligan replied: “Yeah, definitely.

“Gowser’s not happy with me actually, because I never slid it across. I told him I looked up and all I could see was the goal.

“I didn’t really see the keeper, where he was standing. Maybe I could have gone near post.

“I didn’t strike it particularly well, but I’ll take the first one.

“I think we definitely should have buried the game earlier on, but we’re happy with result and we’ll take it and move on to next week.”

Josh Mulligan makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers.
Josh Mulligan scored the winner for Dundee against Raith Rovers but revealed Paul McGowan still won’t be happy with him.

Is McGowan still unhappy?

“Oh, yes, he’ll be on at me all week for that one!” Mulligan added.

“But he just wants the best for me, so I’m happy he does it.”

‘We needed that’

Come full-time, though, Mulligan’s first-half goal did prove to be the difference between the sides.

It was his first goal of the season after finishing last term in real goalscoring form despite the club heading for relegation.

And it came at a good time for the Dark Blues, settling Gary Bowyer’s men into the game after losing out on the opening day to Partick Thistle.

“I just saw the ball at the last second and I thought Zak was about to get on it, but he just stood still,” Mulligan said of his goal.

“So, I’ve just sort of swung a leg at it. There was no real power in it, but I’ve placed it quite well into the bottom corner.

“We definitely needed that (win). I think that will calm everyone down a wee bit.

“We might be able to express ourselves a wee bit more and we won’t be as tense.”

Fan motivation

Bowyer was quick to praise the impact of a sizeable away support in his post-match comments, saying the backing his team got from the stands was “magnificent”.

Dundee fans at Stark’s Park.

Mulligan, meanwhile, was on the pitch in the midst of the action and says the fans helped get the team through the final section of the match as they held onto their one-goal lead.

“The fans were fantastic. The numbers we got at Stark’s Park were brilliant,” he said.

“You could hear them during the game as well. Credit to the fans for coming out and showing the support they did, especially after last week.

“It makes a big difference. When it’s quite a nervy last 10, 15 minutes and you can hear them singing and motivating us it really does help you give that last bit of energy you’ve got.”

