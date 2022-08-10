Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals demand for improvement in Dens date with Arbroath after alarm at ‘passive’ Partick display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals demand for improvement in Dens date with Arbroath after alarm at ‘passive’ Partick display

By George Cran
August 10 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side go down to Partick Thistle.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side go down to Partick Thistle.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has made clear he won’t suffer the same “passive” approach from his team as they showed against Partick Thistle.

The Dark Blues are back at Dens Park on Friday night as last season’s Championship runners-up come to visit in the shape of Arbroath.

After an overwhelmingly positive Premier Sports Cup campaign, around 5,000 home fans turned up to see what all the fuss was about on the Championship’s opening day.

They left disappointed after a limp first half led to a 3-2 defeat by Thistle.

That didn’t stop a bumper away following travelling to Kirkcaldy last weekend as Dundee got over that disappointment quickly by beating Raith Rovers 1-0.

Pressing

The display at Stark’s Park was distinctly different from the one that saw the Jags romp into a three-goal lead.

The youthful Dundee side were full of energy as they chased down Rovers and that’s what Bowyer is determined to drill into his squad.

“We pressed well in pre-season and it was alarming against Partick Thistle how passive we were,” Bowyer said.

“We showed that to the players and said ‘this is not us’.

“This is what we expect and demand.

“Credit to the players, they went and did something about it (against Raith Rovers).

“That’s what we want from everybody, there are demands we place on the group.

“It’s about coping with those demands in this league and I think we’ve got a squad that has the physical capabilities to cope with it.”

‘One-off’

Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan’s strike at Raith Rovers.

He added: “The manner in which we won really pleased me. We didn’t play as well as we could have, we didn’t play as well as we did in that second half against Partick Thistle.

“We weren’t as fluid as we’d like but we dug in, got on with it and came through.

“After conceding three goals, coming through that was important.

“We are working to make sure the Partick game was a one-off.”

