Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hits out at nine sub rule

This season clubs in Scotland can name nine substitutes, using five in games at three separate intervals.

New rules have brought new challenges for coaches across the country with a number of clubs struggling to fill their benches now more bodies are needed.

For a club like Dundee, the size of their squad has allowed new manager Gary Bowyer to name a full 18 for every match.

By comparison, the next opponent for the Dark Blues is Arbroath, who have named only seven subs in their two Championship clashes to date.

Not in favour

Bowyer, however, doesn’t agree with the new nine sub rule.

Lower-league bosses have found the loan market much slower this summer with the need for bigger squads a likely impact.

The Dundee gaffer, though, says it’s not always a recipe for success having more players to choose from.

He said: “Losing two players like Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak (to injury) stretches our squad a bit.

“We hadn’t left anybody out on Saturday against Raith.

“If you ask whether I am in favour of nine subs, I have to say I am not.

“But it doesn’t mean I won’t use it.

“If everyone is fit and I have to then leave one player out of the 18, I don’t think it is morally right.

“I’m still to decide whether being able to make five subs is good for the game but I don’t think making five from seven would be a problem.

Benefit big teams?

“It can benefit the teams with bigger squads but that’s not always the case. I’ve seen small tight-knit squads succeed and that can be an advantage too.

“We face Arbroath this week and they have that togetherness of having a smaller squad.

“The same goes for staffing levels – I’ve seen it in the English Championship when there are 40-odd staff members, compared to Leagues One and Two where there might only be seven.

“It’s a different job in that regard but you build a really close-knit group when there’s only a small number of you.”