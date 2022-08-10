Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hits out at nine sub rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hits out at nine sub rule

By George Cran
August 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 10 2022, 11.29am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
This season clubs in Scotland can name nine substitutes, using five in games at three separate intervals.

New rules have brought new challenges for coaches across the country with a number of clubs struggling to fill their benches now more bodies are needed.

For a club like Dundee, the size of their squad has allowed new manager Gary Bowyer to name a full 18 for every match.

By comparison, the next opponent for the Dark Blues is Arbroath, who have named only seven subs in their two Championship clashes to date.

Not in favour

Bowyer used four of his nine subs at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Bowyer, however, doesn’t agree with the new nine sub rule.

Lower-league bosses have found the loan market much slower this summer with the need for bigger squads a likely impact.

The Dundee gaffer, though, says it’s not always a recipe for success having more players to choose from.

He said: “Losing two players like Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak (to injury) stretches our squad a bit.

“We hadn’t left anybody out on Saturday against Raith.

“If you ask whether I am in favour of nine subs, I have to say I am not.

“But it doesn’t mean I won’t use it.

“If everyone is fit and I have to then leave one player out of the 18, I don’t think it is morally right.

Fosu has developed an affection for boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell hasn’t been able to fill his bench this season.

“I’m still to decide whether being able to make five subs is good for the game but I don’t think making five from seven would be a problem.

Benefit big teams?

“It can benefit the teams with bigger squads but that’s not always the case. I’ve seen small tight-knit squads succeed and that can be an advantage too.

“We face Arbroath this week and they have that togetherness of having a smaller squad.

“The same goes for staffing levels – I’ve seen it in the English Championship when there are 40-odd staff members, compared to Leagues One and Two where there might only be seven.

“It’s a different job in that regard but you build a really close-knit group when there’s only a small number of you.”

