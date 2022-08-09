GEORGE CRAN: One home league win in nine months – time for Dundee to put on a show for long-suffering fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: One home league win in nine months – time for Dundee to put on a show for long-suffering fans

By George Cran
August 9 2022, 5.30pm
Lee Wilkie says Dundee can't be relying on the likes of Zak Rudden until they prove they can score every week.
Dejected Zak Rudden last season as Dundee failed to beat St Johnstone.

Dundee have some making up to do to their long-suffering fans.

The Dark Blues have won only one home league game since December 1, 2021.

I mean, that is just ridiculous – winter, spring and nearly summer have passed since then.

That’s 11 matches played at Dens in league football with just one victory – a stirring one over Hibs where Charlie Adam bid farewell in the only way he knows, spanking a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam celebrates a final goal for Dundee.

There have been four draws and six defeats with a goal difference deficit of 17-10.

That’s a lot of miserable afternoons spent trudging back out through the turnstiles.

There have been better days in the Premier Sports Cup, beating Hamilton 3-0 and thumping Forfar 5-1 to improve the overall picture.

But league football is the bread and butter.

Time to put on a show

The task for new boss Gary Bowyer is success in the Championship, that’s the only goal.

And goals are what Dees want to see from their team this Friday.

Because not only will there be a good home crowd packed into Dens Park to see them face Arbroath but also a watching TV audience with the game broadcast live on the Beeb.

Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan's winner at Raith Rovers.
Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan’s winner at Raith Rovers.

This is the perfect time to put on a show.

Dundee remain a work in progress under a new manager and their last home outing left a lot to be desired.

The good news is they got over that with a hard-fought win at Raith Rovers at the weekend.

So Partick Thistle is already out of their system.

Arbroath – different sort of test

But the Red Lichties will provide a different sort of test.

Dundee will be coming up against the best defensive outfit in the lower leagues.

Last season only Celtic and Kilmarnock across the entire SPFL conceded fewer goals than Dick Campbell’s side.

Lichtie hero Ricky Little put himself about as usual.
Arbroath have been strong in defence this season.

And this season they look no different.

In six matches, they’ve only conceded one goal.

Both Championship games against Ayr and Inverness have finished 0-0.

They give absolutely nothing away.

Dundee attack

Bowyer’s attack, too, isn’t quite firing.

So it could be a slog for the Dark Blues if they don’t score early.

Zak Rudden could do with a goal to give his confidence a boost while I’d be amazed if top scorer Alex Jakubiak will be available after he limped off with injury on Saturday.

Dundee loanee Zach Robinson made his debut against Partick Thistle.

Zach Robinson has impressed me from the bench so may get a look in.

But I expect goalscoring help from midfield – or from that Cammy Kerr bloke – may be needed again.

Josh Mulligan getting off the mark is big, he’ll be a key player all season for Dundee.

But it doesn’t matter who pops up to do the business, as long as somebody does.

Because one home league win in over nine months of football is just plain woeful.

Fans again have put their hands in their pockets to buy season tickets – they need to get something back.

