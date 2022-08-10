With a ‘wand of a left foot’, who is Dundee new boy Joe Grayson?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
With a ‘wand of a left foot’, who is Dundee new boy Joe Grayson?

By George Cran
August 10 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 10 2022, 4.47pm
Dundee new boy Joe Grayson.
Dundee new boy Joe Grayson.

Gary Bowyer has made his fourth signing of the summer as Joe Grayson arrives at Dens Park.

The Dundee boss has made use of the loan market so far in his short time at the club, with Grayson joining Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson on temporary deals.

All three will be with the Dark Blues until the end of the season but what will Grayson bring to the squad?

Courier Sport takes a look at the background of the 23-year-old.

Club history

Highly thought of in the Blackburn academy, Grayson is yet to really kick on as a senior player.

The son of former Sunderland and Leeds boss Simon Grayson, an ex-Blackburn player himself, he captained the English Championship side’s U/23 team where he was coached by current Dundee No 2 Billy Barr.

Grayson is well known to Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr (left).
Grayson is well known to Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr (left).

Between loan spells at Grimsby Town – eight appearances, two goals – and Oxford United – six appearances, no goals – Grayson spent a year on the sidelines with injury.

And, after just two cup appearances for the senior side, Grayson was released by the Ewood Park outfit after 15 years at the club last summer.

Grayson then signed a two-year deal with Barrow and was a regular at the start and end of last season as the Bluebirds battled against the drop in League Two.

He played 26 times, scoring twice.

Position

Joe Grayson in action for Barrow.
Joe Grayson in action for Barrow.

The vast majority of his appearances last season saw Grayson used as a central defender, playing three times at left-back and once in defensive midfield.

A versatile player with a cultured left foot, his loan spell at Grimsby saw Grayson utilised further up the park in midfield and on the left flank.

The majority of his playing career, including his time with Blackburn U/23s, have seen him play at centre-back.

What they said

In 2019, the Daily Mail sent their ‘secret scout’ to watch Grayson play for Blackburn’s U/23 side.

In it, Grayson was described as a “tall, strapping left-footed centre-back who should have a fair career in the game”.

Barrow’s Joe Grayson (left) celebrates with Robbie Gotts after scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match against Forest Green Rovers.

The article added: “With a hammer of a left foot he looked fond of the big cross-field ball to the opposite flank. He hit a couple of beauties.

“Grayson can also use the thrust of his left foot to push fast passes into his front players with accuracy. He did this well and showed other passing qualities.”

On the down side: “Very much left-footed, he seemed capable of marking a front-runner of pace over distances but got caught out by a short shallow run behind his back. That exposed his ability on the turn.

“Upright in stance, he needs to work on movement – nimbleness of feet – to be able to swing round more quickly. With his passing he tends to overuse that cross-field ball.”

Ahead of his loan to Oxford last February, U’s boss Karl Robinson said: “He’s one that we’ve watched for probably 12 months. He’s got a wand of a left foot.”

In early articles on their website, Blackburn described the young Grayson as “a set-piece expert”.

Future

Grayson has agreed a season-long loan at Dundee.

After that is completed, his contract with Barrow will expire meaning the 23-year-old is likely on the lookout for a new club come next summer.

Impress at Dens Park and he could get his career back on track.

GEORGE CRAN: One home league win in nine months – time for Dundee to put on a show for long-suffering fans

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]