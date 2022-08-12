Dundee v Arbroath: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Arbroath: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
August 12 2022, 1.56pm
Max Anderson of Dundee and Arbroath's Scott Stewart tussle during the sides' last meeting in 2021.
Max Anderson of Dundee and Arbroath's Scott Stewart tussle during the sides' last meeting in 2021.

Dundee face nearest Championship rivals Arbroath on Friday night – and you can watch the game on TV.

The Dark Blues host Dick Campbell’s men in an intriguing clash in front of the BBC cameras.

Gary Bowyer’s side have had a mixed start to their campaign with a defeat at home to Partick Thistle before a victory at Raith Rovers last weekend.

New Dundee signing Zach Robinson.

The addition of striker Zach Robinson and defender Joe Grayson could prove to be a boost as they looked to earn just their second home league win since December.

Arbroath, meanwhile, were the surprise package last season pushing eventual winners Kilmarnock all the way to the title.

Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.
Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.

The Lichties have retained most of that squad for the coming campaign but have so far struggled to find the net with two stalemates against Ayr United and Inverness.

When is Dundee v Arbroath?

The second leg clash takes place on Friday, August 12 at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will again broadcast the match live from 7.30pm

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off with some build up before the kick off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides in March 2021 saw Dundee come out 2-0 victors, with Danny Mullen and Max Anderson bagging the goals.

Danny Mullen opens the scoring the last time the two sides met.
Danny Mullen opens the scoring the last time the two sides met.

James McPake’s side also beat their Angus opponents 1-0 in their fist meeting during that Covid-hit season and were held to a 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

History very much favours the Dark Blues and you have to go back to 1979 to Arbroath’s last win over the Dee.

RAB DOUGLAS: Pressure will be on Dundee when Arbroath pitch up for Friday night Dens Park fight

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]