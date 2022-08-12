Dundee v Arbroath: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee face nearest Championship rivals Arbroath on Friday night – and you can watch the game on TV.

The Dark Blues host Dick Campbell’s men in an intriguing clash in front of the BBC cameras.

Gary Bowyer’s side have had a mixed start to their campaign with a defeat at home to Partick Thistle before a victory at Raith Rovers last weekend.

The addition of striker Zach Robinson and defender Joe Grayson could prove to be a boost as they looked to earn just their second home league win since December.

Arbroath, meanwhile, were the surprise package last season pushing eventual winners Kilmarnock all the way to the title.

The Lichties have retained most of that squad for the coming campaign but have so far struggled to find the net with two stalemates against Ayr United and Inverness.

When is Dundee v Arbroath?

The second leg clash takes place on Friday, August 12 at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will again broadcast the match live from 7.30pm

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off with some build up before the kick off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Previous meetings

The last meeting between the two sides in March 2021 saw Dundee come out 2-0 victors, with Danny Mullen and Max Anderson bagging the goals.

James McPake’s side also beat their Angus opponents 1-0 in their fist meeting during that Covid-hit season and were held to a 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

History very much favours the Dark Blues and you have to go back to 1979 to Arbroath’s last win over the Dee.