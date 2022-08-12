Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer gives positive update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says he’ll give Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne every chance to prove their fitness ahead of tonight’s home clash with Arbroath.

The pair limped off during last week’s 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers and seemed certain to miss the visit of the Red Lichties.

However, the duo may yet feature in the clash live on BBC Scotland.

Top scorer Jakubiak went off in the first half after going down with a hamstring issue. After his injury woes in his first two seasons at the club, the worst was feared.

But Bowyer has revealed his frontman got himself off the pitch before any lasting damage was suffered.

The same goes for midfield lynchpin Byrne, who tweaked a thigh in the first half and exacerbated the issue when fouling Dylan Easton in the second period.

Fitness tests?

“They will be close,” Bowyer said of Jakubiak and Byrne’s chances of facing Arbroath.

“We’ll see them in training. Both will be close and we’ll give them as long as we possibly can.

“If we have to fitness test them on Friday night, we’ll go to that, I’ve no problems doing that.

“You’re always worried when people come off with a muscle injury but they’ll be close.”

Still missing will be on-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson after he hurt a knee in the 3-2 home defeat to Partick Thistle a fortnight ago.

The 21-year-old has been receiving treatment at his parent club but is expected to return to training next week.

“He’s still struggling with his knee which has been annoying for him,” the Dundee boss added.

“He’ll probably miss Friday and then we get him back next week.

“There is a little bit of bone bruising so there isn’t a lot you can do but wait.”

Jordan McGhee

Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, suffered a minor setback last week in his return to full fitness after over nine months out with an Achilles tendon issue but is back training.

Also in light training is Jordan McGhee, who has missed the entire season so far with an Achilles issue of his own.

The versatile defender-cum-midfielder has begun running again as he closes in on a first-team return.

New boy Joe Grayson will be available to make his debut after securing a season-long loan from Barrow.