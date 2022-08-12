Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer gives positive update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer gives positive update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

By George Cran
August 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 12 2022, 12.51pm
Dundee's Shaun Byrne (L) and Alex Jakubiak.
Dundee's Shaun Byrne (L) and Alex Jakubiak.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says he’ll give Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne every chance to prove their fitness ahead of tonight’s home clash with Arbroath.

The pair limped off during last week’s 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers and seemed certain to miss the visit of the Red Lichties.

However, the duo may yet feature in the clash live on BBC Scotland.

Top scorer Jakubiak went off in the first half after going down with a hamstring issue. After his injury woes in his first two seasons at the club, the worst was feared.

But Bowyer has revealed his frontman got himself off the pitch before any lasting damage was suffered.

Jakubiak gets treatment against Raith Rovers.

The same goes for midfield lynchpin Byrne, who tweaked a thigh in the first half and exacerbated the issue when fouling Dylan Easton in the second period.

Fitness tests?

“They will be close,” Bowyer said of Jakubiak and Byrne’s chances of facing Arbroath.

“We’ll see them in training. Both will be close and we’ll give them as long as we possibly can.

“If we have to fitness test them on Friday night, we’ll go to that, I’ve no problems doing that.

“You’re always worried when people come off with a muscle injury but they’ll be close.”

Dundee’s Ben Williamson goes off early in the first half against Partick Thistle.

Still missing will be on-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson after he hurt a knee in the 3-2 home defeat to Partick Thistle a fortnight ago.

The 21-year-old has been receiving treatment at his parent club but is expected to return to training next week.

“He’s still struggling with his knee which has been annoying for him,” the Dundee boss added.

“He’ll probably miss Friday and then we get him back next week.

“There is a little bit of bone bruising so there isn’t a lot you can do but wait.”

Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee

Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, suffered a minor setback last week in his return to full fitness after over nine months out with an Achilles tendon issue but is back training.

Also in light training is Jordan McGhee, who has missed the entire season so far with an Achilles issue of his own.

The versatile defender-cum-midfielder has begun running again as he closes in on a first-team return.

New boy Joe Grayson will be available to make his debut after securing a season-long loan from Barrow.

What Dundee can expect from Arbroath this Friday and incredible numbers behind Red Lichties success story

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]