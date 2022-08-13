Jocky Scott reveals cup-winning party at Jim McLean’s house spelled the end of first spell at Dundee – and boasts about nutmegging Pele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jocky Scott reveals cup-winning party at Jim McLean’s house spelled the end of first spell at Dundee – and boasts about nutmegging Pele

By George Cran
August 13 2022, 8.00am
Jocky Scott (right) gets the better of Brazil legend Pele as Seattle Sounders took on New York Cosmos.
Jocky Scott (right) gets the better of Brazil legend Pele as Seattle Sounders took on New York Cosmos.

Dens Park legend Jocky Scott has revealed a party at city rival Jim McLean’s house after Dundee’s 1973 League Cup victory saw him booted out of the club.

Scott would return as a player once more to finish his playing days before three different spells as manager cemented his place in the history of the club.

But his first stint, which lasted 11 years and saw 275 appearances, ended abruptly when then-manager Davie White took exception to a cup celebration by a group of players at McLean’s house.

White’s predecessor John Prentice had taken McLean, a former Dundee player, to Dens Park as first-team coach in 1970.

Jocky Scott celebrates as Dundee boss with the Challenge Cup in 2009.

McLean had shown his talent as a coach with the Dark Blues before leaving amid a rift with members of the board.

He wouldn’t go far, though, taking over as manager across the road at Dundee United in 1970.

‘Moany-faced so-and-so’

In a wide-ranging and lengthy interview on the Dundee fan podcast, ‘Up Wi’ The Bonnets, Scott detailed his playing and management career at Dens Park.

As well as the McLean revelation, the 74-year-old talked about the end of a Scotland career just as it had begun and taking on Pele.

Recalling the celebrations in the city after lifting the League Cup in 1973, Jocky revealed a decision that would unknowingly end his – and his team-mates’ – time at the club early.

“Wee Jim had been a player at Dundee and I played with him,” Scott said.

Dundee United’s legendary manager Jim McLean.

“Then he went away to Kilmarnock before he was brought back as assistant manager.

“At the time when I heard that I must admit I said ‘he was a moany-faced so-and-so on the pitch, what’s he going to be like as a coach’.

“It didn’t take long for him to assert his authority on the training pitch.

“It didn’t take him long to assert his knowledge of the game and tactical awareness to the players. Also our fitness had never been better than when we worked under Jim.

‘Wee Jim should be here’

“We’re sitting in the Angus Hotel having a drink (after winning the cup) and George Stewart piped up ‘Wee Jim should be here but he cannae cos he’s manager across the road’

“’If he’s no’ here, let’s us go see him’

“So, that’s what we did, half a dozen of us and our wives.

“We turned up at his house and he didn’t know what to say.

Dundee FC celebrate their League Cup win in December 1973 at the Angus Hotel.

“We just told him ‘we’re here because we feel you were the start of us being better players than what we were before you arrived’ so it was just a thank you, nothing else.

“Unfortunately it didn’t go down well with the management at that time.

“About 18 months later, the whole six of us were gone.”

He added: “At that time we were a better team than Dundee United and we felt when John Prentice left if Wee Jim had stayed that we would have done what United did.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t to be and Wee Jim moved across the road. The rest is obviously history.”

Scotland

By this time so was Jocky’s international career as he won two Scotland caps in 1971 only for a dispute with first manager Tommy Docherty to rear its head again.

Bobby Brown was out as national team boss and in came Docherty, who had been Scott’s boss in his youth days at Chelsea.

Jocky Scott in action for Dundee.

“When you start a career in football, the ultimate aim is you want to play for your country,” the three-time Dundee boss said.

“I was lucky in the respect that my first game against Denmark was a game where Scotland were already out and couldn’t qualify.

“Bobby Brown, manager at the time, brought in a few players like myself that hadn’t been tried out.

“I went in hoping I would get some playing time and it would maybe catapult me into more international games.

Tommy Docherty (centre) as Scotland boss with goalkeepers Bobby Clarke and Bob Wilson.

“Unfortunately that wasn’t to be. I played the next game against Russia and thought I did well.

“That was Bobby Brown’s last game and the next manager was my first manager (Tommy Docherty) who I had already taken a total dislike to and he had a total dislike of me.

“That was my last game for Scotland.”

Soccer superstars

The opportunity to take on international stars, however, did not pass Jocky by.

After leaving Dundee and a spell at hometown club Aberdeen, Scott headed for America and Seattle Sounders.

Jocky Scott (right) gets the better of Brazil legend Pele as Seattle Sounders took on New York Cosmos.

Another former Dee, Jimmy Gabriel, took him across the Atlantic to play in the North American Soccer League where superstars like Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto, Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, George Best and Eusebio were plying their trade.

Alongside arguably the greatest footballer of all time in Pele.

Asked about the photo where he is sprinting away from the Brazil great (above), Jocky responded: “I nutmegged him at that time, he was trying to get the ball back!

“Not only him but the amount of top class international players who were playing in America at that time, it was great to be on the same pitch as them.

“Although he was near enough at the end of his career, he still showed a lot of great touches and things he had shown throughout his career.”

 

