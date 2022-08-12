4 talking points from Dundee’s emotional night at Dens as late strikes seal six-goal thriller against Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee bid farewell to club legend Pat Liney in dramatic fashion as they came out on top in a six-goal thriller against Arbroath at Dens Park.

It took two late goals to seal the 4-2 victory after defensive errors allowed the Lichties back into the game.

Substitute Zach Robinson headed in with just two minutes remaining before Josh Mulligan capped an enthralling night with a superb strike in stoppage time.

How the match went

The Lichties came out of the traps quickly but the home side grew into the contest before central defender Tyler French set off on a galloping run from inside his own half on 40 minutes.

His eventual shot was blocked before Paul McGowan fed Luke McCowan to open the scoring ahead of half-time.

But it was 1-1 shortly after the restart as a Jordan Marshall error let Michael McKenna in only to be brought down by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Watch: Luke McCowan gives Dundee the lead in the Scottish Championship clash with Arbroath. 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

Former Dee Nicky Low stepped up to fire home the spot-kick.

Seconds after a minute’s applause for Liney ended on 62 minutes, Zak Rudden poked home for 2-1.

Just when Dundee looked good for the three points another defensive mistake allowed Hamilton to bundle in a second equaliser.

But the hosts still had more to come as sub Robinson popped up with two minutes remaining to seal victory with his first goal for the club.

And Mulligan would put the icing on the cake with a superb individual effort, firing into the top corner in stoppage time.

Emotional night

This match ended a week of huge sadness for all associated with Dundee after the passing of club legend Pat Liney.

The only goalkeeper in the history of the club to win Scotland’s top trophy and Club President since 2011, Liney played a huge role in the 1962 First Division triumph.

If Thursday’s announcement brought a sombre mood, this was more celebration of Liney’s life, achievements and connection to Dundee.

Manager Gary Bowyer laid a wreath inside the goalmouth in front of the Bobby Cox Stand pre-match before a minute’s applause reverberated around Dens Park.

And the home fans were up again in a stirring applause on 62 minutes to honour the legendary goalkeeper.

Timing

If inspiration was needed, the home side got it from that second applause from the stands as they grabbed a second lead on 63 minutes.

Zak Rudden had a chance in the first half, through on goal with only Derek Gaston to beat, and fluffed his lines.

The attempted chip looked like a player short of confidence. One that needed a scrappy effort to go in off the backside to get his season started.

It didn’t go in off his posterior but it was certainly scrappy as a Gaston punch dropped in front of goal.

Among the bodies Rudden was sharpest to poke the ball into the corner.

Watch: Zak Rudden restores Dundee's lead after a big mistake by the goalkeeper. 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

He said pre-season his target was 18 goals this season after nine last term in the Championship.

He’s up and running now.

Grayson

Dundee’s latest signing, Joe Grayson, was thrust straight into the action just a few days after arriving at the club.

With Shaun Byrne nursing a knock from last week and taking a place on the bench, the 23-year-old took up the midfield role in front of the defence.

And he looked very comfortable in that position, composed under pressure in possession and showing a good range of passing.

On set-plays as well, Grayson was very much in the midst of the action. One misplaced pass at the start of the second half was quickly won back.

Looks like a good addition for manager Bowyer.

Cheap goals

Just when Dundee were looking comfortable in the second half, a creak at the back cost them their lead.

Watch: Dundee concede a penalty and Nicky Low takes full advantage to level for Arbroath. 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

A simple long ball was missed completely by Jordan Marshall and let Michael McKenna in on goal.

He nicked it through Harry Sharp’s legs before the goalie brought him down to win the spot-kick.

Former Dee Low stepped up and made no mistake for the Red Lichties.

And another mistake let the visitors move level again as between them Marshall and substitute Robinson missed their headers from a corner to allow Hamilton to bundle in at the far post.

Robinson, though, would make up for that with a fine header in the closing stages as Dundee found the extra gear to get over their costly defensive lapses.