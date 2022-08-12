4 talking points from Dundee’s emotional night at Dens as late strikes seal six-goal thriller against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points from Dundee’s emotional night at Dens as late strikes seal six-goal thriller against Arbroath

By George Cran
August 12 2022, 9.52pm Updated: August 12 2022, 9.56pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath on the goal line in memory of former Dundee legend Pat Liney.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath on the goal line in memory of former Dundee legend Pat Liney.

Dundee bid farewell to club legend Pat Liney in dramatic fashion as they came out on top in a six-goal thriller against Arbroath at Dens Park.

It took two late goals to seal the 4-2 victory after defensive errors allowed the Lichties back into the game.

Substitute Zach Robinson headed in with just two minutes remaining before Josh Mulligan capped an enthralling night with a superb strike in stoppage time.

How the match went

Zach Robinson headed in a crucial goal in his first for the club.

The Lichties came out of the traps quickly but the home side grew into the contest before central defender Tyler French set off on a galloping run from inside his own half on 40 minutes.

His eventual shot was blocked before Paul McGowan fed Luke McCowan to open the scoring ahead of half-time.

But it was 1-1 shortly after the restart as a Jordan Marshall error let Michael McKenna in only to be brought down by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Former Dee Nicky Low stepped up to fire home the spot-kick.

Seconds after a minute’s applause for Liney ended on 62 minutes, Zak Rudden poked home for 2-1.

Just when Dundee looked good for the three points another defensive mistake allowed Hamilton to bundle in a second equaliser.

But the hosts still had more to come as sub Robinson popped up with two minutes remaining to seal victory with his first goal for the club.

And Mulligan would put the icing on the cake with a superb individual effort, firing into the top corner in stoppage time.

Emotional night

A minute’s applause in memory of former Dundee player Pat Liney ahead of the Arbroath clash.

This match ended a week of huge sadness for all associated with Dundee after the passing of club legend Pat Liney.

The only goalkeeper in the history of the club to win Scotland’s top trophy and Club President since 2011, Liney played a huge role in the 1962 First Division triumph.

If Thursday’s announcement brought a sombre mood, this was more celebration of Liney’s life, achievements and connection to Dundee.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath in memory of former Dundee player Pat Liney.

Manager Gary Bowyer laid a wreath inside the goalmouth in front of the Bobby Cox Stand pre-match before a minute’s applause reverberated around Dens Park.

And the home fans were up again in a stirring applause on 62 minutes to honour the legendary goalkeeper.

Timing

If inspiration was needed, the home side got it from that second applause from the stands as they grabbed a second lead on 63 minutes.

Zak Rudden had a chance in the first half, through on goal with only Derek Gaston to beat, and fluffed his lines.

Rudden celebrates making it 2-1.

The attempted chip looked like a player short of confidence. One that needed a scrappy effort to go in off the backside to get his season started.

It didn’t go in off his posterior but it was certainly scrappy as a Gaston punch dropped in front of goal.

Among the bodies Rudden was sharpest to poke the ball into the corner.

He said pre-season his target was 18 goals this season after nine last term in the Championship.

He’s up and running now.

Grayson

Dundee’s latest signing, Joe Grayson, was thrust straight into the action just a few days after arriving at the club.

Joe Grayson impressed on his debut against Arbroath.

With Shaun Byrne nursing a knock from last week and taking a place on the bench, the 23-year-old took up the midfield role in front of the defence.

And he looked very comfortable in that position, composed under pressure in possession and showing a good range of passing.

On set-plays as well, Grayson was very much in the midst of the action. One misplaced pass at the start of the second half was quickly won back.

Looks like a good addition for manager Bowyer.

Cheap goals

Just when Dundee were looking comfortable in the second half, a creak at the back cost them their lead.

A simple long ball was missed completely by Jordan Marshall and let Michael McKenna in on goal.

He nicked it through Harry Sharp’s legs before the goalie brought him down to win the spot-kick.

Former Dee Low stepped up and made no mistake for the Red Lichties.

Colin Hamilton celebrates making it 2-2.

And another mistake let the visitors move level again as between them Marshall and substitute Robinson missed their headers from a corner to allow Hamilton to bundle in at the far post.

Robinson, though, would make up for that with a fine header in the closing stages as Dundee found the extra gear to get over their costly defensive lapses.

How schoolboy’s injury set Pat Liney on path to becoming Dundee’s league-winning goalkeeper

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]