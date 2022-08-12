3 Arbroath talking points as Dundee down Lichties in entertaining Dens Park clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 in an entertaining clash against Dundee.

The Lichties made two changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Inverness.

Skipper Tam O’Brien and Jason Thomson returned to the backline with Bobby Linn and Luke Donnelly dropping to the bench.

Last week’s left and right backs Mason Hancock and David Gold pushed up into midfield.

The visitors looked lively early on and could have seen themselves go in front with a string of chances.

However, they were made to pay when Luke McCowan rifled a shot in near the end of the first half.

The second half was packed with action as Arbroath drew level twice, through former Dee Nicky Low and Colin Hamilton.

But they were left heartbroken when late strikes from Zach Robinson and Josh Mulligan earned full points for the Dee.

Despite looking a real threat, Dundee just proved to be too good in the end.

What could have been

With just minutes left on the clock, Arbroath looked to be pushing for a winner.

And for a split-second it looked like they may have grabbed all three points.

A bouncing cross from right landed right at Dale Hilson’s feet just yards from goal.

But rather than smash it in the back of the net, the forward saw his effort go over the bar.

Watch: Zach Robinson's goal puts Dundee in front for the third time. Post-match reaction as Dundee beat Arbroath 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

Dundee knew it was a massive let off.

And they made sure the points were staying at Dens Park when seconds later Robinson broke Lichtie hearts.

Matters were made worse as the visitors looked to claw another goal back – but Josh

Mulligan broke away and made it four in the dying moments.

Dick Campbell will definitely rue that final chance.

Off the mark

It may not seem like much of a consolation after a galling defeat but, after two goalless draws, Arbroath have opened their goal account for the season.

One goal may have come from the penalty spot and the other off Colin Hamilton’s knee but they are up and running.

The manner of the goals may come with some irony after the side worked up some clever moves but they all count.

They started with real purpose and intent which they were lacking in their previous games.

Daniel Fosu tested keeper Harry Sharp early on after turning a clever shot at goal from a McKenna pass in the 3rd minute.

Five minutes later, Colin Hamilton headed McKenna’s corner kick on to the post.

Watch: It's not the tidiest of finishes, but they all count and Arbroath are level for the second time in the game. 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

Scott Stewart also went close with a glancing header.

Dundee’s defence didn’t know what had hit them and had the visitors had the rub of the green, it could have been a completely different game.

A sore one on the night but there are plenty of positives to take from the game.

Travelling Lichties

Despite the game being on the TV and and despite the pricey entry fee (£24 an adult) 704 Lichties travelled to see their team.

Great traveling support this evening! C’mon the Lichties pic.twitter.com/7M15IPzHtb — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 12, 2022

The visiting fans were vocal throughout the game as they urged their side on.

At times, they saw glimmers of the quality their side produced last season. In the end, Dundee were just too much to handle.

It may not have been the result they had hoped for – especially with a late-heartbreak – but they would have been proud with the effort put in by their players.