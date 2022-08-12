3 Arbroath talking points as Dundee down Lichties in entertaining Dens Park clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Arbroath talking points as Dundee down Lichties in entertaining Dens Park clash

By Scott Lorimer
August 12 2022, 10.01pm Updated: August 12 2022, 10.43pm
Josh Mulligan's strike made it 4-2 to Dundee.
Arbroath suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 in an entertaining clash against Dundee.

The Lichties made two changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Inverness.

Skipper Tam O’Brien and Jason Thomson returned to the backline with Bobby Linn and Luke Donnelly dropping to the bench.

Last week’s left and right backs Mason Hancock and David Gold pushed up into midfield.

Cammy Kerr and Bobby Linn before the game.
The visitors looked lively early on and could have seen themselves go in front with a string of chances.

However, they were made to pay when Luke McCowan rifled a shot in near the end of the first half.

The second half was packed with action as Arbroath drew level twice, through former Dee Nicky Low and Colin Hamilton.

But they were left heartbroken when late strikes from Zach Robinson and Josh Mulligan earned full points for the Dee.

Despite looking a real threat, Dundee just proved to be too good in the end.

What could have been

With just minutes left on the clock, Arbroath looked to be pushing for a winner.

And for a split-second it looked like they may have grabbed all three points.

A bouncing cross from right landed right at Dale Hilson’s feet just yards from goal.

But rather than smash it in the back of the net, the forward saw his effort go over the bar.

Dundee knew it was a massive let off.

And they made sure the points were staying at Dens Park when seconds later Robinson broke Lichtie hearts.

Matters were made worse as the visitors looked to claw another goal back – but Josh

Mulligan broke away and made it four in the dying moments.

Dick Campbell will definitely rue that final chance.

Off the mark

It may not seem like much of a consolation after a galling defeat but, after two goalless draws, Arbroath have opened their goal account for the season.

One goal may have come from the penalty spot and the other off Colin Hamilton’s knee but they are up and running.

Nicky Low is congratulated after converting from the spot.
Nicky Low is congratulated after converting from the spot.

The manner of the goals may come with some irony after the side worked up some clever moves but they all count.

They started with real purpose and intent which they were lacking in their previous games.

Daniel Fosu tested keeper Harry Sharp early on after turning a clever shot at goal from a McKenna pass in the 3rd minute.

Five minutes later, Colin Hamilton headed McKenna’s corner kick on to the post.

Scott Stewart also went close with a glancing header.

Dundee’s defence didn’t know what had hit them and had the visitors had the rub of the green, it could have been a completely different game.

A sore one on the night  but there are plenty of positives to take from the game.

Travelling Lichties

Despite the game being on the TV and and despite the pricey entry fee (£24 an adult) 704 Lichties travelled to see their team.

The visiting fans were vocal throughout the game as they urged their side on.

At times, they saw glimmers of the quality their side produced last season. In the end, Dundee were just too much to handle.

It may not have been the result they had hoped for – especially with a late-heartbreak – but they would have been proud with the effort put in by their players.

