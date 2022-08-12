Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘poignant’ Pat Liney moment, clinical finishing and Zach Robinson’s family joy in win over Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘poignant’ Pat Liney moment, clinical finishing and Zach Robinson’s family joy in win over Arbroath

By George Cran
August 12 2022, 10.51pm Updated: August 12 2022, 10.53pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath in memory of Dundee legend Pat Liney.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer lays a wreath in memory of Dundee legend Pat Liney.

Victorious Dundee gaffer Gary Bowyer was delighted to see a clinical side to his team as they defeated Arbroath 4-2 in an enthralling Championship contest.

Dens Park bid farewell to club legend Pat Liney with a wreath laid on the goal-line by Bowyer himself and two separate minute’s applause before and during the game.

And Bowyer says the 1962 league-winning goalkeeper was “still looking over us” as the Dark Blues regained the lead moments after the second acclaim from the stands.

“It was a poignant moment to see Zak Rudden scoring in the 62nd minute so he’s still looking over us and helping us,” Bowyer said of Pat Liney.

Zak Rudden pokes home for Dundee in the 62nd minute.

“Obviously everyone here sends their best wishes to the family.

“I thought everybody at the club, the fans and the Arbroath fans as well were brilliant and paid him the respect he deserves.”

‘Clinical’

Twice the Dark Blues were pegged back in the second half as last season’s Premiership nearly-men looked to grab a point on the road.

However, a late header from loanee Zach Robinson put the home side back in front with just two minutes to go and Josh Mulligan sealed the points with a superb strike in stoppage time.

The Dens boss hailed the “character” shown by his side in coming back to win.

Luke McCowan celebrates after opening the scoring.

“It was a really good game. Two good teams, great atmosphere under the lights, live on TV and both teams had a real good go at each other,” the Dundee boss added.

“We were clinical tonight and pleased to send our fans home happy.

“First half we weathered the storm and grew into the game, playing some really good stuff.

“The first goal is a really good team goal.

“We’re disappointed with both goals conceded but we showed really good character and togetherness to bounce back from being pegged back twice to come out on top.”

Goals

Luke McCowan opened the scoring with a fierce finish before Nicky Low’s penalty levelled matters.

Rudden and Colin Hamilton would exchange goals before the late show from Robinson and Mulligan.

Mulligan netted his second goal in two games but for Rudden and Robinson, both found the net for the first time this season.

Bowyer added: “Zak Rudden’s work-rate at Raith Rovers was great but I’m delighted to see him get his goal.

“He wants to score goals and it was a real goalscorers’ goal, bouncing around and he’s poked it home.

“We took him off and Zach Robinson is pushing for a start already.

“His mum, dad and sister came up for the game and that’s a hell of a journey for them so I’m delighted they’ve seen him score his first goal for Dundee.

“And what a goal the last one was – that’s what Josh Mulligan has got.”

