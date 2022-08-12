Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘poignant’ Pat Liney moment, clinical finishing and Zach Robinson’s family joy in win over Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Victorious Dundee gaffer Gary Bowyer was delighted to see a clinical side to his team as they defeated Arbroath 4-2 in an enthralling Championship contest.

Dens Park bid farewell to club legend Pat Liney with a wreath laid on the goal-line by Bowyer himself and two separate minute’s applause before and during the game.

And Bowyer says the 1962 league-winning goalkeeper was “still looking over us” as the Dark Blues regained the lead moments after the second acclaim from the stands.

“It was a poignant moment to see Zak Rudden scoring in the 62nd minute so he’s still looking over us and helping us,” Bowyer said of Pat Liney.

“Obviously everyone here sends their best wishes to the family.

“I thought everybody at the club, the fans and the Arbroath fans as well were brilliant and paid him the respect he deserves.”

‘Clinical’

Twice the Dark Blues were pegged back in the second half as last season’s Premiership nearly-men looked to grab a point on the road.

However, a late header from loanee Zach Robinson put the home side back in front with just two minutes to go and Josh Mulligan sealed the points with a superb strike in stoppage time.

The Dens boss hailed the “character” shown by his side in coming back to win.

“It was a really good game. Two good teams, great atmosphere under the lights, live on TV and both teams had a real good go at each other,” the Dundee boss added.

“We were clinical tonight and pleased to send our fans home happy.

“First half we weathered the storm and grew into the game, playing some really good stuff.

“The first goal is a really good team goal.

“We’re disappointed with both goals conceded but we showed really good character and togetherness to bounce back from being pegged back twice to come out on top.”

Goals

Luke McCowan opened the scoring with a fierce finish before Nicky Low’s penalty levelled matters.

Rudden and Colin Hamilton would exchange goals before the late show from Robinson and Mulligan.

Watch: Josh Mulligan puts the icing on the cake for Dundee and seals the three points. For all the post-match reaction:- 📺 Watch live on BBC Scotland

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

Mulligan netted his second goal in two games but for Rudden and Robinson, both found the net for the first time this season.

Bowyer added: “Zak Rudden’s work-rate at Raith Rovers was great but I’m delighted to see him get his goal.

“He wants to score goals and it was a real goalscorers’ goal, bouncing around and he’s poked it home.

“We took him off and Zach Robinson is pushing for a start already.

“His mum, dad and sister came up for the game and that’s a hell of a journey for them so I’m delighted they’ve seen him score his first goal for Dundee.

“And what a goal the last one was – that’s what Josh Mulligan has got.”