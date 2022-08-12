Dick Campbell says ‘silly, stupid’ mistakes cost dear as Arbroath boss rues ‘magnificent’ chance to win Dundee clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell was left to rue ‘silly, stupid’ mistakes as his Arbroath side tasted defeat at Dundee.

The Lichties lost out 4-2 in an entertaining clash at Dens Park – but the result could have been very different.

Goals from Nicky Low and Colin Hamilton saw the part-timers come back twice to level the tie after goals from Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden.

And they looked like they could have stunned their hosts and grabbed all three points if Dale Hilson had managed to convert from six-yards out.

But the substitute was unable to keep his composure missing a glorious opportunity to put the Angus side in front with minutes remaining.

‘Silly mistakes’ cost Arbroath

Moments later, Zach Robinson broke Arbroath hearts before Josh Mulligan made sure the points stayed with the Dark Blues.

It was the first time Arbroath have conceded this season and the first time they shipped four goals in a game since March 2021.

Campbell said his side need to cut out the errors at the back.

“You’ve got to defend properly,” he said.

“At 2-2, we’ve got a magnificent chance to win the game and then we make two silly, stupid mistakes.

“I’ve not got any real problems apart from eliminating these mistakes.

“We had a few goalscoring chances.

Watch: Dundee concede a penalty and Nicky Low takes full advantage to level for Arbroath.

💻📱 Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 12, 2022

“You can’t make mistakes like against a team like Dundee and expect to come away with anything.”

“I’m extremely disappointed. We’ll go away, lick our wounds and get back in on Monday and get ready for Queens Park next week.”

Arbroath fans praised

Campbell remained positive about his side’s showing after creating some great chances, despite lacking that killer touch.

The Arbroath boss felt for the 704 travelling Lichties who backed their side despite the game being live on the BBC.

704 Lichties in attendance

He reassured them that his side will come back from the defeat.

“We had a good support through with us and they’ll be disappointed,” he said. “That’s how far we’ve come; lose out to Dundee and everyone’s disappointed.

“I don’t need to boost the boys’ morale. You can see that on the pitch today. I’ve not got any issues with morale at all.

“We played well tonight and any football purist will see that Arbroath are there to be contended with all season.”