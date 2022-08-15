Dundee star Josh Mulligan ‘grabbing opportunity to make himself better’ as boss Gary Bowyer highlights ‘real potential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Josh Mulligan ‘grabbing opportunity to make himself better’ as boss Gary Bowyer highlights ‘real potential’

By George Cran
August 15 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 15 2022, 9.09am
Josh Mulligan leaves Arbroath defender Ricky Little in a heap as he heads goalwards.
Josh Mulligan leaves Arbroath defender Ricky Little in a heap as he heads goalwards.

There’s a new fan favourite emerging at Dens Park.

Four goals in five league matches will do that.

Add in that he’s an academy product and a boyhood Dee and boxes are being ticked left, right and centre.

In fact, the goals are flying in left, right and centre for 19-year-old Josh Mulligan.

And people are starting to sit up and take notice, not least when said teenager beats two men and sticks the ball in the top corner from 18 yards live on TV.

Real potential

Manager Gary Bowyer wasn’t surprised to see that sort of quality from his young charge because he sees the effort going in every day from Mulligan.

“What a finish – that’s what Josh Mulligan has got,” the Dens boss said.

“He has real potential to get better, to really go and improve.

“We are working hard with him and, to be fair, he is doing the work as well.

Mulligan fires into the top corner.

“He wants to improve.

“He’s doing extra sessions in the gym and really grabbing the opportunity to make himself better.

“That’s what we want.

“He’s scored two very good goals in the last two matches and two very different goals.

“We’ve been working on him running into the box.

“But the Arbroath goal showed what he has got and how he goes about it.”

Loans

Meanwhile, two other young Dees have headed out on loan.

Defenders Jack Wilkie, son of ex-Dundee and Scotland man Lee, and Ewan Murray have joined Jim McInally’s Peterhead.

The pair made their Blue Toon debuts in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Falkirk, Wilkie replacing Murray after 59 minutes.

