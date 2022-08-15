Dundee star Josh Mulligan ‘grabbing opportunity to make himself better’ as boss Gary Bowyer highlights ‘real potential’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a new fan favourite emerging at Dens Park.

Four goals in five league matches will do that.

Add in that he’s an academy product and a boyhood Dee and boxes are being ticked left, right and centre.

In fact, the goals are flying in left, right and centre for 19-year-old Josh Mulligan.

And people are starting to sit up and take notice, not least when said teenager beats two men and sticks the ball in the top corner from 18 yards live on TV.

Real potential

Manager Gary Bowyer wasn’t surprised to see that sort of quality from his young charge because he sees the effort going in every day from Mulligan.

“What a finish – that’s what Josh Mulligan has got,” the Dens boss said.

“He has real potential to get better, to really go and improve.

“We are working hard with him and, to be fair, he is doing the work as well.

“He wants to improve.

“He’s doing extra sessions in the gym and really grabbing the opportunity to make himself better.

“That’s what we want.

“He’s scored two very good goals in the last two matches and two very different goals.

“We’ve been working on him running into the box.

“But the Arbroath goal showed what he has got and how he goes about it.”

Loans

Meanwhile, two other young Dees have headed out on loan.

Defenders Jack Wilkie, son of ex-Dundee and Scotland man Lee, and Ewan Murray have joined Jim McInally’s Peterhead.

The pair made their Blue Toon debuts in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Falkirk, Wilkie replacing Murray after 59 minutes.