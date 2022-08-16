LEE WILKIE: Dundee are building something – can they take a grip of Championship title race?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have a chance now to really set themselves apart from the rest of the Championship.

After Friday’s great result and performance against Arbroath, the Dark Blues find themselves top of the Championship.

It’s early days, of course, but Gary Bowyer’s side can really stamp their authority on the division in the next two games.

Tough away games, of course, as they head to Morton on Saturday and then Ayr United next week.

Neither will be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Run of wins

But the expectation from fans is that Dundee go and win those games.

Do that and I’d expect a gap to open up at the top of the table, even at this early stage.

We see it every season in the Championship – the side that can put a run of wins together flies up the table.

Because the rest aren’t capable of doing that.

Character

We know there is ability in that Dens Park squad.

Against the Red Lichties, they showed real character.

Losing the lead twice and then coming back to win late on will give them a huge boost.

There are now plenty of options for Bowyer to choose from, there’s goals all over the park and a feelgood factor off the pitch.

Things are looking very positive for Dundee right now.

It feels like they are building something, the next two games would be an ideal time to keep the good times going.

Jack heads for Balmoor

Meanwhile, I’m really looking forward to seeing how my young lad, Jack, does on loan at Peterhead from Dundee.

League One is a tough league but Jack is up for the challenge.

He came off the bench against Falkirk on Saturday in front of over 3,000 fans and that was the biggest crowd he’d played in front of so far. That in itself is a learning curve.

There are good people at Peterhead to look after him like Jim McInally, Paul Dixon, Ryan Dow and Barry Thompson is there as goalie coach, someone I played with at Dundee.

It doesn’t half make me and Barry feel old now my son is in first-team football!