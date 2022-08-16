Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Fisher will ply his trade in League One this season after joining Dunfermline on loan.

The Dundee youngster has teamed up with his old boss James McPake at East End Park until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old featured in the Dark Blues’ opening two matches this season, playing 90 minutes in the win over Hamilton and 30 minutes at Stranraer.

Welcome @Sam_Fisher52 🏁 The defender joins on a season long loan from @DundeeFC 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vjqg6QTI20 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 16, 2022

In both appearances, the youngster impressed but has found himself on the bench since the arrival of Tyler French from Wrexham.

And the return to fitness of former Par Lee Ashcroft in recent matches has seen Fisher drop down the pecking order further.

Despite an impressive start to life as Dunfermline boss, McPake admitted at the weekend his squad was close to “crisis”.

In beating Montrose 1-0 to go top of the League One table, the Pars boss could only name six substitutes of the nine available.

McPake said: “I’m being deadly serious, we’re one or two (injuries) away from a proper crisis.

“One or two away from playing people I don’t know.”

But he certainly knows Fisher, having coached him in the Dundee youth set-up and given the youngster his top-team debut at Dens Park.