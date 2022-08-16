Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to Dunfermline

By George Cran
August 16 2022, 11.19am Updated: August 16 2022, 1.38pm
Sam Fisher has rejoined Forfar on loan.
Sam Fisher has gone out on loan from Dundee.

Sam Fisher will ply his trade in League One this season after joining Dunfermline on loan.

The Dundee youngster has teamed up with his old boss James McPake at East End Park until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old featured in the Dark Blues’ opening two matches this season, playing 90 minutes in the win over Hamilton and 30 minutes at Stranraer.

In both appearances, the youngster impressed but has found himself on the bench since the arrival of Tyler French from Wrexham.

And the return to fitness of former Par Lee Ashcroft in recent matches has seen Fisher drop down the pecking order further.

Despite an impressive start to life as Dunfermline boss, McPake admitted at the weekend his squad was close to “crisis”.

Sam Fisher and Dunfermline boss James McPake in their time working together at Dundee.

In beating Montrose 1-0 to go top of the League One table, the Pars boss could only name six substitutes of the nine available.

McPake said: “I’m being deadly serious, we’re one or two (injuries) away from a proper crisis.

“One or two away from playing people I don’t know.”

But he certainly knows Fisher, having coached him in the Dundee youth set-up and given the youngster his top-team debut at Dens Park.

LEE WILKIE: Dundee are building something – can they take a grip of Championship title race?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Zach Robinson of Dundee celebrates making it 3-2 against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are building something - can they take a grip of Championship…
0
The former NCR frontage will be demolished. Image: LJRH Architects/Dundee FC.
New Dundee FC stadium plans progress as demolition of old NCR building given green…
4
Joe Grayson made his Dundee debut in the 4-2 win over Arbroath.
Joe Grayson's 'terrific' Dundee debut assessed - what can new boy bring to the…
0
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings
Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as…
0
Allan departed Hibs in the close season
Scott Allan opens up on 'asterisk' fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends…
0
Josh Mulligan leaves Arbroath defender Ricky Little in a heap as he heads goalwards.
Dundee star Josh Mulligan 'grabbing opportunity to make himself better', as boss Gary Bowyer…
0
Glen Kamara and Daniel Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow ex-Dundee hero Glen Kamara's lead in…
0
Post Thumbnail
Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora
0
Luke McCowan celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath.
Dundee's Luke McCowan says 'I don't want to go back to cleaning windows' as…
0
Jocky Scott (right) gets the better of Brazil legend Pele as Seattle Sounders took on New York Cosmos.
Jocky Scott reveals cup-winning party at Jim McLean's house spelled the end of first…
0

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped