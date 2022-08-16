Dundee unveil plans for new women’s team and academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee unveil plans for new women’s team and academy

By George Cran
August 16 2022, 3.27pm Updated: August 16 2022, 3.55pm
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.

Dundee have revealed plans to embrace women’s football alongside their men’s senior and junior set-ups.

In a bid to “fight for social change and strive for social inclusion” the Dark Blues aim to have an academy structure in place within two years, which will then become Dundee FC Women.

Starting this month, recreational football for women and girls at Gardyne Campus will lead to more advanced training by the end of the year.

A development officer will also be appointed to manage the new academy in the next 12 months.

Pathway

DFC Community Trust chief Greg Fenton (second from right) alongside Dundee managing director John Nelms and staff from D&A College at the opening of the new training facility at Gardyne Campus.

The development of women’s and girls’ football at Dundee is led by the DFC Community Trust.

Chief executive Greg Fenton said: “We have achieved a milestone in developing the plan for our female football and are delighted to share details of our strategic plan.

“For those players who want to spend time with their friends and play football, we have commenced our recreational football.

“But for those aspiring to be professional football players, it is important they have a clear pathway to progress.

“It’s exciting to publish the details and in time, hire the right personnel to take the sport of football to the next level.”

All women over 16 who wish to play at the club’s training facility can contact james@dfccommunitytrust.org.uk

New Dundee FC stadium plans progress as demolition of old NCR building given green light

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Sam Fisher has rejoined Forfar on loan.
Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to…
0
Zach Robinson of Dundee celebrates making it 3-2 against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are building something - can they take a grip of Championship…
0
The former NCR frontage will be demolished. Image: LJRH Architects/Dundee FC.
New Dundee FC stadium plans progress as demolition of old NCR building given green…
4
Joe Grayson made his Dundee debut in the 4-2 win over Arbroath.
Joe Grayson's 'terrific' Dundee debut assessed - what can new boy bring to the…
0
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings
Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as…
0
Allan departed Hibs in the close season
Scott Allan opens up on 'asterisk' fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends…
0
Josh Mulligan leaves Arbroath defender Ricky Little in a heap as he heads goalwards.
Dundee star Josh Mulligan 'grabbing opportunity to make himself better', as boss Gary Bowyer…
0
Glen Kamara and Daniel Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow ex-Dundee hero Glen Kamara's lead in…
0
Post Thumbnail
Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora
0
Luke McCowan celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath.
Dundee's Luke McCowan says 'I don't want to go back to cleaning windows' as…
0

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…