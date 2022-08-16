Dundee unveil plans for new women’s team and academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have revealed plans to embrace women’s football alongside their men’s senior and junior set-ups.

In a bid to “fight for social change and strive for social inclusion” the Dark Blues aim to have an academy structure in place within two years, which will then become Dundee FC Women.

Starting this month, recreational football for women and girls at Gardyne Campus will lead to more advanced training by the end of the year.

A development officer will also be appointed to manage the new academy in the next 12 months.

Pathway

The development of women’s and girls’ football at Dundee is led by the DFC Community Trust.

Chief executive Greg Fenton said: “We have achieved a milestone in developing the plan for our female football and are delighted to share details of our strategic plan.

“For those players who want to spend time with their friends and play football, we have commenced our recreational football.

“But for those aspiring to be professional football players, it is important they have a clear pathway to progress.

“It’s exciting to publish the details and in time, hire the right personnel to take the sport of football to the next level.”

All women over 16 who wish to play at the club’s training facility can contact james@dfccommunitytrust.org.uk