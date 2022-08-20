Dundee’s Zak Rudden embracing the pressure as he targets more Championship goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Zak Rudden embracing the pressure as he targets more Championship goals

By George Cran
August 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.54pm
Dundee striker Zak Rudden celebrates with Luke McCowan against Arbroath.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden celebrates with Luke McCowan against Arbroath.

Zak Rudden has goal No 1 of his targeted 20 this season – and he’s chasing a second on the bounce at Morton today.

The Dundee striker was open with his aim at the start of this campaign, something not many frontmen choose to do.

Pressure can build if matches go by and the goals don’t flow.

But Rudden insists that pressure is exactly what he thrives on as he bids to make it two goals in two games for Dundee for the first time.

“I always put pressure on myself and scoring at least 20 goals is my target,” he said.

“Hopefully now I have that first one, they will start to roll in.

Rudden celebrates making it 2-1 against Arbroath.

“I spoke to the gaffer and a lot of other people about it and 20 is my goal.

“If I don’t get there, then I don’t get there but it is a massive thing for me this season.

“I got 10 last season, so I just wanted to double it.

“But there have been goals throughout the team so there is not so much pressure on me as a striker.

“It gives you confidence that goals can come from somewhere else if you’re not on your game.”

A new home

After a difficult start at Dens Park in a team struggling against the drop in the Premiership, Rudden has settled into life as a dark blue.

A fresh start for the squad and a new training facility at Gardyne Campus has helped.

Looking back at his old clubs, Rudden said: “I enjoyed my time at Thistle and I am very grateful to the manager there.

Zak Rudden made a quick start last season with a goal against Ross County.

“Rangers, obviously I am thankful to the people at the club. I was there from the age of 10 all the way through to 19.

“But this is definitely a new home for me and I am enjoying my time here.

“It is one of the best changing-rooms I have ever been in to be honest, and a lot of the other boys will tell you that as well.

“The new training ground is probably what we missed last season.

“There wasn’t a base but this keeps everyone together.

Connor O’Riordan battles with Dundee’s Zak Rudden.

“Everybody is in the same place and you see how bouncing it is – everyone is happy, everyone is enjoying it.

“It is definitely like a new home.”

‘Special touch’

Rudden will certainly feel more at home if he can rack up the goals in the coming weeks.

The poacher’s instinct served him well as he beat the Arbroath defence to a loose ball in the area to poke home his first of the season.

Rudden gets between defenders to poke in his first goal of the season.

Manager Gary Bowyer described the goal as coming at a “poignant” moment, coming shortly after a minute’s applause rang around Dens Park in appreciation of club legend Pat Liney.

The Scotland U/21 man scored against Ton last season for Partick in a 3-0 win and he’s keen for more of the same today.

He added: “It is going to be a really hard game as we all know what Morton will be like.

“I am looking forward to it, to get back out there and score again.”

On the minute’s applause for Liney, Rudden added: “I didn’t notice (the applause) as my head was so focused during the game but I saw something on Twitter about it.

“So it was quite a special touch to the goal.”

Dundee at Greenock Morton – the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for the Dee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers.
JIM SPENCE: In Gary Bowyer, Dundee have landed a manager in-tune with their hopes…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement 'in all areas' for table-toppers ahead of Morton…
0
Dundee defender Sam Fisher has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0
Robbie Crawford during his spell at Motherwell.
Robbie Crawford leaves Dundee trial to sign for Greenock Morton ahead of Cappielow clash…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - What's gone wrong at United and what's gone…
0
Dougie Imrie celebrates his winner against Dundee in 2014.
Dundee at Greenock Morton - the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for…
0
Dundee's Jordan McGhee.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Jordan McGhee and Ben Williamson update as he talks…
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0