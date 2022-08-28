Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft sends out warning to Dark Blues squad: ‘Win the fight or you’ve no chance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft sends out warning to Dark Blues squad: ‘Win the fight or you’ve no chance’

By George Cran
August 28 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 28 2022, 11.41am
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

Dundee have to learn quickly if they are to live up to their pre-season billing as Championship favourites.

Friday night’s disappointing defeat to Ayr United followed a stalemate at Greenock Morton and leaves the Dark Blues trailing the Honest Men by four points already.

The Championship season is only five games old so there is plenty of time to play catch-up.

However, central defender Lee Ashcroft has warned his team-mates they’ll have to up their game and quickly.

“It’s not good enough, to be honest,” he said of the 3-1 loss at Somerset Park.

Dundee players dejected at full-time at Ayr.

“Sitting watching from the bench, I thought we started the game great. We got the early goal but we never built on it.

“From then on they dominated the game.

“It’s time to roll the sleeves up now. There are boys who have been up here for a couple of games now, there are boys who have been here before. We need to learn, going to places like Somerset Park is not easy.

“You need to win the fight, first and foremost. If you don’t win the fight, you’ve no chance.

“Games like this and Morton last week, these teams show you no respect.

“We need to learn quick.

“The majority of away games are going to be like that in this league.

“But we’ve been here before, it is down to us. The games are coming thick and fast so we need to get back to it straight away.”

‘That’s not us’

Ashcroft himself was Dundee’s Player of the Year in 2020/21 as they won promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs.

The big part of the squad that celebrated that success with the big defender are still at Dens Park.

That’s an advantage for the Dark Blues says Ashcroft but far more is needed on the pitch.

Ayr celebrate going 2-1 up behind Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney.

“There are boys who have been here before and we need to use that to our advantage and help the boys around us,” he added.

“We’ve done it before, we did it the rough way the last time. If that’s what it takes again then we’ll have to do it.

“But we need to be better than that on Friday night.

“That’s not us. That’s not the team we see in training every day.

“No sugar-coating – Ayr deserved to win the game and we were poor.”

