Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails ‘terrific’ Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot

By George Cran
August 30 2022, 10.32pm Updated: August 30 2022, 10.33pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hailed youngster Lyall Cameron’s Man of the Match display in their 3-0 cup victory over Falkirk.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after seeing off the League One Bairns at Dens Park.

After an even first-half, Dundee showed their quality in the second period with late goals from Lee Ashcroft and a Zach Robinson penalty sealing the victory.

But it was 19-year-old Cameron who stole the show.

The Dundee academy product was bright in the first 45 but sealed his Man of the Match credentials with a well-taken finish on 55 minutes to break the deadlock.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron slots in the opening goal ahead of Coll Donaldson.

And manager Bowyer was delighted to see his young charge take his opportunity.

“Lyall was terrific and I thought he played really well off Zach who was also terrific,” the Dens Park boss said.

“The pair of them posed a big threat in the final third.

“Lyall always gets an opportunity to get a goal.

“He has this fantastic habit of getting opportunities.

“The reaction from the fans to him was impressive.

Dundee’s Zach Robinson (L), Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan (R) celebrate against Falkirk.

“He will be buzzing going home if he can put one foot in front of the other.

“He will need carrying to his car as he worked his socks off.”

‘Three good goals’

He added: “I am delighted. The aim was to get through and we have done that.

“Full credit to Falkirk who I thought were tremendous in the first half.

“But I thought our lads responded well in the second half and so I am delighted to get three good goals and go through.”

Injury worries

Josh Mulligan went off in the second half.

It was not all positive on the night for Dundee, however, as Joe Grayson and Josh Mulligan were subbed after receiving treatment on the pitch.

“We’ll assess them tomorrow,” Bowyer said.

“We had a few injuries coming into this game, hence why one or two were missing.

“As I say, we took a couple more there which stretches us but we’ll see what happens before Thursday (transfer deadline day).”

Dundee will join Rangers, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle in tomorrow’s draw for the last eight.

That will take place after the four remaining last-16 ties, live on Premier Sports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
