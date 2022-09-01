Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on ‘bad times’ on loan, dedicating goal to gran Ella and grudgingly giving up a penalty kick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on ‘bad times’ on loan, dedicating goal to gran Ella and grudgingly giving up a penalty kick

By George Cran
September 1 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 1 2022, 1.09pm
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.

Lyall Cameron is determined to grasp his first-team chance at Dundee after “a lot of bad days” in his young career.

The confidently-spoken 19-year-old has shown his quality on the pitch this season for the Dark Blues, scoring three times in their League Cup campaign already.

The third came in a Man of the Match performance against in-form League One outfit Falkirk on Tuesday night.

Championship minutes have been harder to come by after impressive displays in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Three substitute appearances of one minute, one minute and 20 minutes have meant Cameron has had to be patient.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates the opening goal against Falkirk.

‘She’ll love the shout-out’

The Dundee academy product, though, wants to be out on that pitch and he’s eager to show manager Gary Bowyer – and his own family – more performances like Tuesday night.

“I feel like I’ve had to be patient for years! I’ve just had to keep going and sticking at it,” Cameron said.

“I’ve had a couple of loans which haven’t been easy, I’ve had a lot of bad times and bad days so I’m just happy for this.

“I have been through a lot so I just want to build on Falkirk and play better next week.

“So days like Tuesday definitely make it more sweet – my family were there and it’s my gran Ella’s birthday this week, so I was delighted to get a goal for her. She’ll love the shout-out, too!

“That just makes it a brilliant week and the fans enjoyed it as well.”

‘I wasn’t given chances’

After enjoying a first loan spell with Peterhead, Cameron’s second stint at Balmoor didn’t go the way he wanted it to.

The season-long loan ended early and the young attacker would join Montrose for the remainder of last season.

“Up at Peterhead on the bench, not getting on was a bad time,” Cameron said.

“Driving up the road for two hours to sit and watch football when I feel like I should have been playing.

Cameron in action for Peterhead.

“I learned a lot from that, seeing both sides of football. It’s not easy.

“Everyone looks at being a footballer as the best thing ever, it is at times, but it can be difficult when you are a young boy as well.

“It’s hard but you just to keep going.

“I don’t want to bad mouth anyone but my face just didn’t fit and I wasn’t given chances.

“I’m happy the new manager here has given me chances, hopefully I can make him proud and the team proud.”

‘Pleasant surprise’

He added: “Tuesday’s start came as a pleasant surprise so I was very happy about that then to get the win and a goal to add to it I was delighted.

Cameron slots home confidently.

“I want to keep playing, keep scoring goals. That’s what I want to be – a midfielder who creates chances and scores goals.

“I’ve done that so far this season so hopefully I can keep building that and add more.”

‘I wanted the pen’

And the 19-year-old admits he was desperate to add another on the night against Falkirk after Gary Oliver’s late handball on the line gifted Dundee a penalty.

Cameron grasped the ball and looked set to take the spot-kick only to then yield to captain’s orders to allow Zach Robinson to step up.

The frontman duly fired the ball home for his second goal of the season and took time from his celebration to thank his team-mate.

Cameron added: “I wanted the pen, I’ll be honest.

Zach Robinson celebrates with Lyall Cameron after they combined to open the scoring for Dundee.

“I want to score as many goals as I can.

“I asked the captain Ryan Sweeney if I could take it and he said yes.

“Zach hadn’t scored, though. I would have loved to have taken it and I didn’t happily give it away but I’m glad he got his goal.

“Because it was a bit of a different team on Tuesday we didn’t have a set penalty taker.

“So I thought ‘I’m taking this’ and I think I would have scored it.

“I wouldn’t have fancied fighting Z in the changing-room after, though – especially if Sweeney was on his side too!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Former Dundee player Jack Hendry
Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
Jack Ross was sacked on Monday
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement…
0
Lee Ashcroft celebrates his goalscoring return to Dundee's starting XI.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee's battering ram of a defender returns with a bang
0
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
Dundee fan fury as The New Saints TV fixture scuppers travel plans
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates the opening goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee star Tyler French: 'Working your nuts off is the bare minimum every week'
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer demands 'fight' from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update…
0

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0