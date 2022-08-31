Lee Ashcroft: Dundee’s battering ram of a defender returns with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee’s battering ram of a defender returns with a bang

By George Cran
August 31 2022, 4.20pm
Lee Ashcroft celebrates his goalscoring return to Dundee's starting XI.
They say you don’t know what you’re missing till it’s gone.

For Dundee and Dundee fans, however, they know exactly what’s been missing when Lee Ashcroft has been on the sidelines.

A leader on the pitch, a leader off the pitch and one of the main catalysts behind their storming run to promotion in 2020/21.

New manager Gary Bowyer has been careful with the defender after his lengthy absence thanks to a nasty hamstring issue.

But Ashcroft was back in the starting XI for just the third time since November in Tuesday night’s cup clash with Falkirk.

So what will the big defender bring to the Dark Blues in the Championship this season?

Sidelines

First, let’s look at what’s happened to Dundee since their key defender pulled up against Motherwell on November 27, 2021.

Lee Ashcroft tore a tendon in his hamstring last November.

Things hadn’t exactly been going swimmingly for James McPake’s Dark Blues even with Ashcroft in the team.

But they had just started to find their feet in the top flight with that ‘Well game a third victory in six. A second win on the spin followed next time out against St Johnstone but then came six losses in a row.

In the remaining 27 matches of the season, Dundee would keep just four league clean sheets and would concede 40 goals, scoring 24.

Ashcroft, of course, did return for a short spell, playing 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Motherwell before pulling up against Rangers in March.

Mark McGhee’s men, though, would head for relegation with Ashcroft watching on from the sidelines.

Return

And he admitted in a chat with the Courier that his frustration was at an all-time high being unable to help his team-mates.

“Football is easy from the stands. I actually found it more frustrating watching than it is playing when you’re having a bad game or whatever,” Ashcroft said.

“So, I understand how fans can get frustrated.

“It was a tough season last year personally, and for the team. It’s the first time in my career I’ve experienced that so, hopefully, that’s the last of it now.”

Ashcroft’s patience paid off this week as he made his first start of the season, coming into a reshuffled back line thanks to an injury to Jordan Marshall.

With his return came a clean sheet against League One Falkirk and a trademark goal – powering in a header to send his side into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

Taking the Championship by storm

That trademark was registered at Dens Park in their promotion season last year.

Lee Ashcroft rises highest to score against Inverness.

After signing for the Dark Blues in the summer of 2020, Ashcroft had to wait until January 2021 to net his first goal, an extra-time equaliser in a Scottish Cup clash against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Then came a double in a 3-0 win over Alloa in mid-March which set Dundee off on a run that saw just one defeat in 12 league matches, that reverse coming in the second leg of a play-off win over Raith.

Defender Lee Ashcroft won the Dundee FC Player’s Player of the Year for 2020-21 and also picked up the Andrew De Vries Trophy for Fan’s Player of the Year.

In that run Ashcroft would score six times, including an 88th-minute leveller against Morton and THE goal that saw Dundee promoted at his former club Kilmarnock.

Ashcroft’s impact would see him named both Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Year.

This season

Once more, the only target this term is getting back to the top-flight.

Ashcroft had spent five seasons in the second tier since leaving Premiership Killie in 2016.

Ashcroft does what Ashcroft does as he heads in against Falkirk.

Ahead of the second leg of that play-off final in 2021, the defender said: “I have probably been in the Championship a bit longer than I wanted to be.”

Sadly his return to the Premiership didn’t last beyond November.

He’ll be determined to give himself and Dundee another crack at the top flight.

Ashcroft’s return to the starting XI could well be a major moment for the Dark Blues in their quest to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

