Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘ridiculous’ Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen’s Park but reveals concern over Zak Rudden injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘ridiculous’ Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen’s Park but reveals concern over Zak Rudden injury

By George Cran
September 3 2022, 6.01pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.

Gary Bowyer was full of praise for on-loan frontman Zach Robinson after the AFC Wimbledon man fired Dundee to a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

In a contest that ebbed and flowed, the 20-year-old made the difference.

After 27 minutes Robinson won a penalty and stepped up to score from 12 yards before thundering in a fabulous second from well outside the area.

Zak Rudden would complete the scoring on 70 minutes with a poacher’s effort to secure a second 3-0 win on the spin for the Dark Blues.

Dundee celebrate with goalscorer Zach Robinson against Queen’s Park.

The victory saw Dundee leapfrog the Spiders into third in the early Championship table.

“It’s always good to win your home games and to follow up Tuesday night with another three goals and a clean sheet, we’re delighted,” Bowyer said.

“Today we saw it’s a squad game.

“We lost Ryan Sweeney to suspension but the two lads at centre-half (Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee) were magnificent.

“I think we had four players making their first league start.”

‘Wonderful strike’

Dundee’s victory put a disappointing transfer deadline day behind them.

A new frontman was on the wishlist for Bowyer but no signings arrived.

However, he was delighted by the performance from Robinson in leading the line from the start before Rudden snatched a goal off the bench late on.

Robinson smashes in a screamer against Queen’s Park.

The latter, however, would pick up a concerning knee injury in the closing stages.

“(Assistant manager) Billy Barr was just about to shout at him because it was a ridiculous distance,” Bowyer said of Robinson’s second goal.

“I have to say it’s a while since I’ve seen a ball hit that hard. It flew so quick.

“It was a wonderful strike and I think that’s his weaker foot.

“It is good to have strikers scoring goals with Zak Rudden coming on.

‘Bad challenge’

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen’s Park.

“Hopefully his knee injury isn’t too bad.

“I thought it was a bad challenge from behind. I thought you weren’t allowed to make those challenges any more.

“Fingers crossed on that.

“We are trying to get our other strikers fit but now we have concern over Zak Rudden.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate with goalscorer Zach Robinson against Queen's Park.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Zach Robinson thunderbolt caps…
0
Luke McCowan celebrates after opening the scoring against Arbroath.
Dundee team news: Striker set to return for Queen's Park clash as positive news…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
1
The ultimate decision-maker at Dundee United, US-based Mark Ogren
JIM SPENCE: Will Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tighten purse strings after Jack Ross…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's week from hell and Dundee's deadline…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee's deadline day frustration: What happened and what happens next?
0
Former Dundee player Jack Hendry
Ex-Dundee defender Jack Hendry heads for Serie A
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
Jack Ross was sacked on Monday
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement…
0

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Nicky Clark has…
0