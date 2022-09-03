Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘ridiculous’ Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen’s Park but reveals concern over Zak Rudden injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer was full of praise for on-loan frontman Zach Robinson after the AFC Wimbledon man fired Dundee to a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

In a contest that ebbed and flowed, the 20-year-old made the difference.

After 27 minutes Robinson won a penalty and stepped up to score from 12 yards before thundering in a fabulous second from well outside the area.

Zak Rudden would complete the scoring on 70 minutes with a poacher’s effort to secure a second 3-0 win on the spin for the Dark Blues.

The victory saw Dundee leapfrog the Spiders into third in the early Championship table.

“It’s always good to win your home games and to follow up Tuesday night with another three goals and a clean sheet, we’re delighted,” Bowyer said.

“Today we saw it’s a squad game.

“We lost Ryan Sweeney to suspension but the two lads at centre-half (Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee) were magnificent.

“I think we had four players making their first league start.”

‘Wonderful strike’

Dundee’s victory put a disappointing transfer deadline day behind them.

A new frontman was on the wishlist for Bowyer but no signings arrived.

However, he was delighted by the performance from Robinson in leading the line from the start before Rudden snatched a goal off the bench late on.

The latter, however, would pick up a concerning knee injury in the closing stages.

“(Assistant manager) Billy Barr was just about to shout at him because it was a ridiculous distance,” Bowyer said of Robinson’s second goal.

“I have to say it’s a while since I’ve seen a ball hit that hard. It flew so quick.

“It was a wonderful strike and I think that’s his weaker foot.

“It is good to have strikers scoring goals with Zak Rudden coming on.

‘Bad challenge’

“Hopefully his knee injury isn’t too bad.

“I thought it was a bad challenge from behind. I thought you weren’t allowed to make those challenges any more.

“Fingers crossed on that.

“We are trying to get our other strikers fit but now we have concern over Zak Rudden.”