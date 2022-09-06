Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper was ‘easy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper was ‘easy’

By Scott Lorimer
September 6 2022, 10.30pm
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.

With the average age of a goalkeeper in the Championship at 26.8, Dundee stopper Harry Sharp has some catching up to do.

At 21, he is the second youngest keeper in the league.

Despite his tender age, Sharp has cemented his place in the Dark Blues goal ahead of more experienced colleagues Adam Ledgzins and Ian Lawlor.

After six games, the youngster is joint top of the clean sheets chart with three, alongside Morton’s Brian Schwake, who is five months younger.

Sharp’s impressive start to the season, with just one goal conceded in three games, has earned praise from boss Gary Bowyer.

Harry Sharp denies Simon Murray during Dundee's 3-0 win over Queen's Park.
Harry Sharp denies Simon Murray during Dundee’s 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues gaffer is pleased with his young keeper’s attitude to keep on developing.

“I’m delighted for Harry,” Bowyer told Courier Sport. “Obviously, it’s not just him, the back four as well.

“From our point of view, we say to all the lads that we defend and attack as a team.

“That is important but for someone so young in between some sticks he has made decent saves, especially on Saturday when he was called upon.

“He is progressing well.

“He still has a lot to do and learn but he wants to do it which is brilliant and all credit to, not just him but the other goalies – Adam and Ian – for the work that they do with Alan Combe.”

Sharp decision ‘easy’

Upon his arrival at Dundee, Bowyer had a number of big calls to make with his squad.

Sticking with a young, relatively in-experienced keeper was a big risk. So far It looks like it has paid off.

Bowyer explained it was a straight forward decision to keep the young keeper in his position after impressing in the top-flight last season, which earned him a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 team.

“When we initially arrived here, I spoke with Alan who had worked with them all,” he said.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

“I looked at the end of last season when he was in goal.

“Adam had been out a long time through injury, Ian Lawlor picked up an injury as well and it sort of turned out to be an easy one with Harry being available.

“As much as they can, the players pick the team with their performances.

“Harry has two experienced goalkeepers breathing down his neck.

“We are delighted with how he has gone about it – and we’re delighted with how the other two have supported him.”

Praise for Dundee Academy kids

Saturday’s result also saw five other Dundee Academy graduates play their part.

Cammy Kerr, Josh Mulligan, Lyle Cameron, Fin Robertson and Max Anderson took to the field – and not for the first time this campaign.

With a young squad at his disposal Bowyer believes the future looks bright for The Dee.

“It’s important for clubs to produce their own with the financial implications and benefits of that,” he said.

“The fans take to their own as well.

“In addition to Harry, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron started at the weekend.

“They have been a really good return from the Academy. The work that goes in by Steven Wright and Scott Robertson, amongst others, has been brilliant.

“There will be ups and downs for them throughout the course of the season, as with any young player coming in.

“It’s good from our point of view – they have to keep pushing and learning for their place which they do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee will face the New Saints later this month.
Ticket details for Dundee's trip to The New Saints revealed
0
Dundee are off to their best start to a season in EIGHT years.
The numbers behind Dundee's best start to a season in EIGHT years
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait…
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Dundee United and Dundee will both be televised
Dundee United and Dundee fixtures selected for live TV coverage as Premier Sports Cup…
0
Queen's Park frontman Simon Murray.
Ex-Dundee striker Simon Murray on stick from stands in Dens return with Queen's Park
0
Dundee's Zach Robinson celebrates against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen's Park screamer: 'I've got that in the locker'
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
Zach Robinson in front of the South Enclosure after his stellar strike against Queen's Park.
4 talking points from Dundee's 3-0 victory over Queen's Park
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0