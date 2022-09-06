Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper was ‘easy’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the average age of a goalkeeper in the Championship at 26.8, Dundee stopper Harry Sharp has some catching up to do.

At 21, he is the second youngest keeper in the league.

Despite his tender age, Sharp has cemented his place in the Dark Blues goal ahead of more experienced colleagues Adam Ledgzins and Ian Lawlor.

After six games, the youngster is joint top of the clean sheets chart with three, alongside Morton’s Brian Schwake, who is five months younger.

Sharp’s impressive start to the season, with just one goal conceded in three games, has earned praise from boss Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues gaffer is pleased with his young keeper’s attitude to keep on developing.

“I’m delighted for Harry,” Bowyer told Courier Sport. “Obviously, it’s not just him, the back four as well.

“From our point of view, we say to all the lads that we defend and attack as a team.

“That is important but for someone so young in between some sticks he has made decent saves, especially on Saturday when he was called upon.

“He is progressing well.

“He still has a lot to do and learn but he wants to do it which is brilliant and all credit to, not just him but the other goalies – Adam and Ian – for the work that they do with Alan Combe.”

Sharp decision ‘easy’

Upon his arrival at Dundee, Bowyer had a number of big calls to make with his squad.

Sticking with a young, relatively in-experienced keeper was a big risk. So far It looks like it has paid off.

Bowyer explained it was a straight forward decision to keep the young keeper in his position after impressing in the top-flight last season, which earned him a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 team.

“When we initially arrived here, I spoke with Alan who had worked with them all,” he said.

“I looked at the end of last season when he was in goal.

“Adam had been out a long time through injury, Ian Lawlor picked up an injury as well and it sort of turned out to be an easy one with Harry being available.

“As much as they can, the players pick the team with their performances.

“Harry has two experienced goalkeepers breathing down his neck.

“We are delighted with how he has gone about it – and we’re delighted with how the other two have supported him.”

Praise for Dundee Academy kids

Saturday’s result also saw five other Dundee Academy graduates play their part.

Cammy Kerr, Josh Mulligan, Lyle Cameron, Fin Robertson and Max Anderson took to the field – and not for the first time this campaign.

With a young squad at his disposal Bowyer believes the future looks bright for The Dee.

“It’s important for clubs to produce their own with the financial implications and benefits of that,” he said.

“The fans take to their own as well.

“In addition to Harry, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron started at the weekend.

“They have been a really good return from the Academy. The work that goes in by Steven Wright and Scott Robertson, amongst others, has been brilliant.

“There will be ups and downs for them throughout the course of the season, as with any young player coming in.

“It’s good from our point of view – they have to keep pushing and learning for their place which they do.”