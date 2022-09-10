3 problems Dundee manager Gary Bowyer could look to solve during SPFL fixture down time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer has enjoyed a decent start to life as Dundee boss – but like every football manager he’s had problems to solve.

The Englishman has overseen the Dark Blues’ best start to a league campaign in eight years.

He was looking to add even more points before Friday’s clash with Cove was called off following the death of the Queen.

With an extra rest for his playing squad coming up, Courier Sport takes a look at three problems he could look to solve in the coming weeks.

Fitness

Dundee have not had their troubles to seek with injuries in recent times but an extra week of training will give some of those returning a chance to get more kilometres in the legs before their next clash.

Zak Rudden was going to be given until the last moment before the Cove match to see if he could recover from the knock he picked up last week.

Now the Dee hot shot, barring any issues through the week, should be available for selection against Inverness, or whoever the next opponent may be.

At the back, Jordan Marshall will also look to be available for the Dark Blues’ next fixture. The left-back was a doubt for the trip to the Balmoral Stadium despite having returned to training this week.

There was similar positive news on Cillian Sheridan, who started light training. While he may not be quite as near a return to action, the unforeseen break will give him – and Alex Jakubiak – a chance to catch up.

Striker search

After deadline day frustration, Gary Bowyer is still on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

The Dee boss has previously spoken of his desire to play with two up front.

Even with Zak Rudden fit, Bowyer only has two natural strikers at his disposal with Sheridan and Jakubiak still out for the foreseeable.

The Dark Blues manager has said he is actively looking for an addition and this enforced break could give him the opportunity to focus on the that search.

Realistically, only Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs – and possibly Aberdeen – have the depth of squad to loan out a player.

But whether those clubs would be willing to part with any of their young prospects, given the nine-substitutes rule, is another matter entirely.

Defence

For the last three games, be it through injury or choice, Gary Bowyer has changed his back four.

At Ayr, he went with Marshall, Sweeney, French and Kerr.

Left-back Marshall picked up an injury at Somerset Park and has missed out the two games since.

Against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup, he switched Cammy Kerr to the left, pulled French over to the right and brought back Lee Ashcroft for his first start in months.

Due to Sweeney’s suspension, the Dee boss handed Jordan McGhee the captain’s armband and slotted him in alongside Ashcroft.

While Gary Bowyer won’t want to keep skipper, Sweeney, out of the team, his defence in the last two games will have given him some food for thought.