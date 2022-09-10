3 problems Dundee manager Gary Bowyer could look to solve during SPFL fixture down time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 problems Dundee manager Gary Bowyer could look to solve during SPFL fixture down time

By Scott Lorimer
September 10 2022, 9.00am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Gary Bowyer has enjoyed a decent start to life as Dundee boss – but like every football manager he’s had problems to solve.

The Englishman has overseen the Dark Blues’ best start to a league campaign in eight years.

He was looking to add even more points before Friday’s clash with Cove was called off following the death of the Queen.

With an extra rest for his playing squad coming up, Courier Sport takes a look at three problems he could look to solve in the coming weeks.

Fitness

Dundee have not had their troubles to seek with injuries in recent times but an extra week of training will give some of those returning a chance to get more kilometres in the legs before their next clash.

Zak Rudden was going to be given until the last moment before the Cove match to see if he could recover from the knock he picked up last week.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen’s Park.

Now the Dee hot shot, barring any issues through the week, should be available for selection against Inverness, or whoever the next opponent may be.

At the back, Jordan Marshall will also look to be available for the Dark Blues’ next fixture. The left-back was a doubt for the trip to the Balmoral Stadium despite having returned to training this week.

There was similar positive news on Cillian Sheridan, who started light training. While he may not be quite as near a return to action, the unforeseen break will give him – and Alex Jakubiak – a chance to catch up.

Striker search

After deadline day frustration, Gary Bowyer is still on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

The Dee boss has previously spoken of his desire to play with two up front.

Even with Zak Rudden fit, Bowyer only has two natural strikers at his disposal with Sheridan and Jakubiak still out for the foreseeable.

Jakubiak is still working his way back to fitness.
Jakubiak is still working his way back to fitness.

The Dark Blues manager has said he is actively looking for an addition and this enforced break could give him the opportunity to focus on the that search.

Realistically, only Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs – and possibly Aberdeen – have the depth of squad to loan out a player.

But whether those clubs would be willing to part with any of their young prospects, given the nine-substitutes rule, is another matter entirely.

Defence

For the last three games, be it through injury or choice, Gary Bowyer has changed his back four.

At Ayr, he went with Marshall, Sweeney, French and Kerr.

Left-back Marshall picked up an injury at Somerset Park and has missed out the two games since.

Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.

Against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup, he switched Cammy Kerr to the left, pulled French over to the right and brought back Lee Ashcroft for his first start in months.

Due to Sweeney’s suspension, the Dee boss handed Jordan McGhee the captain’s armband and slotted him in alongside Ashcroft.

While Gary Bowyer won’t want to keep skipper, Sweeney, out of the team, his defence in the last two games will have given him some food for thought.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss
JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of…
0
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Lee Ashcroft lifts lid on injury wake-up call as Dundee star makes 'need it…
0
Gary Bowyer has revealed he once tried to sign Fraser Fyvie
Gary Bowyer reveals previous bid to sign Cove star Fraser Fyvie as Friday night…
0
Cove's Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers v Dundee postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Here's to you Mr Robinson and will it…
0
Mulligan, Mochrie and Montgomery will all get the chance to shine
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has provided an update on Zak Rudden, Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives mixed news on Zak Rudden injury and shares Jordan…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within…
0

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0