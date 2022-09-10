Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to beat Celtic at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to beat Celtic at Dens Park

By Alan Temple
September 10 2022, 2.31pm
Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017

Former Dundee manager Dave Smith has died at the age of 88.

Smith, who hailed from the City of Discovery, took the reins of his hometown club in the summer of 1988.

It would prove to be a fleeting spell in the dugout but was not without its highlights.

The Dark Blues reached the quarter-finals of the Skol Cup and defeated Celtic home and away during the campaign.

Indeed, the victory over the Hoops on September 24, 1988 remains the last time Dundee defeated the Glasgow outfit at Dens Park, with Tommy Coyne netting the only goal of the contest.

However, Smith would ultimately leave the club on January 20, 1989, following just 27 matches in charge.

English success

That would prove to be the only position in Scotland that the likeable Dundonian would hold – with his working life largely spent in English football.

Following a playing career that spanned stints with Burnley, Brighton and Bristol City, Smith cut his teeth in coaching with Sheffield Wednesday.

He would go onto work for Newcastle United, helping the Magpies lift the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup; to this day, their last piece of silverware.

After a period on the staff at Arsenal, Smith struck out on his own with Mansfield, winning promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1974/75.

Big character: Smith, during his time as Plymouth boss, addressing the fans.

Smith achieved the same feat with Southend United on two occasions before enjoying a hugely successful period with Plymouth Argyle.

Taking over with the club toiling at the wrong end of the Third Division in 1984, he would ultimately guide them to the heady heights of seventh spot in the second tier of English football and remains a legendary figure at Home Park.

Following his seven months at the helm of Dundee, Smith returned to the south coast to take over at Torquay United before finally hanging up his tartan bunnet in 1991.

Following his retirement, Smith continued to be a well-loved figure around Plymouth – his home away from home – and operated coaching schools for kids in the local area.

Tribute

A Dundee statement read: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the death of former manager Dave Smith.

“Dave managed his hometown team Dundee FC from 1988 – 1989 and passed away just shy of his 89th birthday.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dave’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
3 problems Dundee manager Gary Bowyer could look to solve during SPFL fixture down…
0
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss
JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of…
0
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Lee Ashcroft lifts lid on injury wake-up call as Dundee star makes 'need it…
0
Gary Bowyer has revealed he once tried to sign Fraser Fyvie
Gary Bowyer reveals previous bid to sign Cove star Fraser Fyvie as Friday night…
0
Cove's Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers v Dundee postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Here's to you Mr Robinson and will it…
0
Mulligan, Mochrie and Montgomery will all get the chance to shine
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has provided an update on Zak Rudden, Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives mixed news on Zak Rudden injury and shares Jordan…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within…
0

More from The Courier

Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0