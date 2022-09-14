WATCH: The goals that won ex-Dundee star Jason Cummings shock Australia call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

WATCH: The goals that won ex-Dundee star Jason Cummings shock Australia call-up

By Scott Lorimer
September 14 2022, 10.37am Updated: September 14 2022, 11.20am
Jason Cummings has earned a call-up to the Australia national team.

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings has earned a shock call-up to the Australian national team.

The 27-year-old has been chosen as part of coach Graham Arnold’s 31-man squad to face New Zealand in a friendly double-header this month.

Cummings made the move to A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January after a fall-out with then-Dundee boss James McPake.

Cummings celebrates a goal for Dundee.

The striker has found a new lease of life Down Under and has shown to be one of the hottest strikers in the Australian top-flight, netting 11 goals in 22 matches and becoming the club’s top scorer last season.

He has since been rewarded with a new deal at the Mariners.

How is Cummings available for Australia?

Cummings has represented Scotland twice before, making brief cameos against the Netherlands and Hungary in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

However, those caps were won in friendly ties which means he is eligible to play for the Aussies due to holding dual citizenship, thanks to his Australian-born mum.

Jason Cummings played for Scotland in 2017.

Cummings joins up with fellow ex-Dee and former Hibs teammate Martin Boyle – and six other former or current SPFL players, including Dundee United’s Aziz Behich – in the Socceroos squad.

Should the striker impress in the friendlies, he could win a place at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, with Australia in a group with France, Tunisia and Denmark.

The goals that earned Cummings his Australia call-up

Former Dee striker ‘buzzing’

Upon his selection, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, over the moon.

“It was a goal of mine for a long time now, and especially when I came to Australia in January it was something that I wanted to try and accomplish.

Jason Cummings, facing Barcelona after being named in the A-League All-Stars team.

“When I got the call yesterday, I was buzzing. It is just the beginning as well, hopefully I can get many more.

“It has been huge. To come here, I fell back in love with the game. To have a manager that believes in me, who has played me every week.

“I am scoring goals and just thriving. It is good to be rewarded with this call up.”

