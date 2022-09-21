GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes – and dodgy Dundee defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes – and dodgy Dundee defending

By George Cran
September 21 2022, 8.30am
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.

I take a wee break abroad, come back to the UK and find everything has changed.

Well, not everything – some things seem like they never change.

I returned to find a new monarch and a new prime minister, expecting new stamps and all that stuff.

Somethings always remain, however.

What’s the phrase from Benjamin Franklin?

‘Nothing is certain in life except death and taxes –and dodgy Dundee defending.’

I may have added that last bit, not sure big Ben was a Dee, to be perfectly honest.

But it definitely feels true.

New broom, same old mess

The Dark Blues have a new manager this season in Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is exasperated as his side go down against Inverness.

There’s a new defender in Tyler French, a new defensive midfielder in Joe Grayson and a fresh-faced young keeper in Harry Sharp.

But still the same soft underbelly crops up when Dundee need to be resolute.

All three goals against Inverness on Saturday were preventable.

The usually-reliable Lee Ashcroft messed up his clearance for the first, the second was just plain weird as Jordan Marshall let the ball roll through and Sharp took the man down.

Alarm bells

But the third set the alarm bells ringing for me.

It’s not acceptable but sometimes understandable if a reliable player makes an error as he returns to full fitness and the same can be said for a miscommunication at the back.

Though, admittedly, that is a bit of a stretch.

Cameron Harper fires in the winner.

But, not closing down a man who has already rattled one into the top corner from 20 yards will only end in one result.

Three Dundee players stood off Cameron Harper and the Caley Thistle man was more than happy to use that space to smash in the winner.

Ryan Sweeney

Then there’s Ryan Sweeney, who is suffering from a lack of form right now.

I thought his second yellow was very harsh from the referee but, even so, Dundee can’t have a key man getting sent off every game.

Two reds in two matches is the last thing the Dark Blues need from their captain.

Dundee's Ryan Sweeney is giving his marching orders.
Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney sees red.

Changes on Friday?

It will be very interesting to see what Bowyer does with his backline on Friday.

Cammy Kerr was a surprise omission at the weekend, I think he’s had a pretty decent season so far.

Were it my choice, right now I’d go for Kerr and Marshall at full-back with Ashcroft and French in the centre, one power option, one pace option in the middle.

And I’d bring Adam Legzdins in for his first appearance of the season.

Sharp will be Dundee’s No 1 for a long time if he wishes.

Adam Legzdins is yet to make an appearance this season.

But, if there’s one way to set about avoiding miscommunication between keeper and defence, it’s bringing in Legzdins.

The experienced keeper is very vocal and is a leader off the pitch, too.

Whichever way Bowyer chooses, what’s clear is Dundee will have to defend far better on Friday night because The New Saints will be a formidable opponent.

They are Welsh champions and used to winning.

Let’s finally see something different from the Dee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer tells players 'I want better' as he sets about plugging…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. General images Picture shows; Design images of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium. Dayton Drive. Supplied by Dundee FC Date; 16/09/2022
Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know
3
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee bring in former Kylian Mbappe teammate Derick Osei Yaw on trial
0
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
2
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
1
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
2
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0
Gary Bowyer has hailed the return of Jordan McGhee to the Dundee squad.
Gary Bowyer hails returning Jordan McGhee as Dundee boss faces selection dilemma
0
Ryan Sweeney is itching to return to the action for Dundee this weekend.
Dundee have 'more gears we can still go through' insists Ryan Sweeney as stand-in…
0

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 21092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: Popular Dundee restaurant The Selkie opens new premises in Broughty Ferry