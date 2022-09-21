GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes – and dodgy Dundee defending

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I take a wee break abroad, come back to the UK and find everything has changed.

Well, not everything – some things seem like they never change.

I returned to find a new monarch and a new prime minister, expecting new stamps and all that stuff.

Somethings always remain, however.

What’s the phrase from Benjamin Franklin?

‘Nothing is certain in life except death and taxes –and dodgy Dundee defending.’

I may have added that last bit, not sure big Ben was a Dee, to be perfectly honest.

But it definitely feels true.

New broom, same old mess

The Dark Blues have a new manager this season in Gary Bowyer.

There’s a new defender in Tyler French, a new defensive midfielder in Joe Grayson and a fresh-faced young keeper in Harry Sharp.

But still the same soft underbelly crops up when Dundee need to be resolute.

All three goals against Inverness on Saturday were preventable.

The usually-reliable Lee Ashcroft messed up his clearance for the first, the second was just plain weird as Jordan Marshall let the ball roll through and Sharp took the man down.

Alarm bells

But the third set the alarm bells ringing for me.

It’s not acceptable but sometimes understandable if a reliable player makes an error as he returns to full fitness and the same can be said for a miscommunication at the back.

Though, admittedly, that is a bit of a stretch.

But, not closing down a man who has already rattled one into the top corner from 20 yards will only end in one result.

Three Dundee players stood off Cameron Harper and the Caley Thistle man was more than happy to use that space to smash in the winner.

Ryan Sweeney

Then there’s Ryan Sweeney, who is suffering from a lack of form right now.

I thought his second yellow was very harsh from the referee but, even so, Dundee can’t have a key man getting sent off every game.

Two reds in two matches is the last thing the Dark Blues need from their captain.

Changes on Friday?

It will be very interesting to see what Bowyer does with his backline on Friday.

Cammy Kerr was a surprise omission at the weekend, I think he’s had a pretty decent season so far.

Were it my choice, right now I’d go for Kerr and Marshall at full-back with Ashcroft and French in the centre, one power option, one pace option in the middle.

And I’d bring Adam Legzdins in for his first appearance of the season.

Sharp will be Dundee’s No 1 for a long time if he wishes.

But, if there’s one way to set about avoiding miscommunication between keeper and defence, it’s bringing in Legzdins.

The experienced keeper is very vocal and is a leader off the pitch, too.

Whichever way Bowyer chooses, what’s clear is Dundee will have to defend far better on Friday night because The New Saints will be a formidable opponent.

They are Welsh champions and used to winning.

Let’s finally see something different from the Dee.